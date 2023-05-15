Robotically Assisted Surgical Devices Market Report 2023: Rising Procedure Volumes and a Growing Number of Approved Clinical Indications for Robotic Systems Drive Growth

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotically Assisted Surgical Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global market for robotically assisted surgery devices will continue to see significant growth over the forecast period covered by this report. In 2022, the market was valued at more than $7.7bn. Rising procedure volumes and a growing number of approved clinical indications for robotic systems are two of the major factors that are driving growth in this market.

Other market drivers include a patient preference for minimally invasive surgery and a growing installed base of robotic systems, resulting in continued growth in instruments and services revenue. Factors that are constraining market growth include the high capital costs of robotic systems and the lengthening of regulatory timelines for product approvals.

This new report includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the global market for robotically assisted surgery systems. Countries/regions covered by this analysis include the US, five major European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and the Rest of World. The forecast range for this report is 2022-27.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Robotically Assisted Surgery

1.1 da Vinci procedure volumes

1.2 Clinical applications

1.2.1 Brain surgery

1.2.2 Cardiothoracic surgery

1.2.3 General surgery

1.2.4 Gynecologic

1.2.5 Head and neck

1.2.6 Orthopedic and spine

1.2.7 Urologic

1.3 Safety issues

1.4 Bibliography

2. Robotically Assisted Surgical Devices

2.1 Robotic systems by clinical application

2.1.1 Bronchoscopy

2.1.2 Cardiovascular

2.1.3 General surgery

2.1.4 Gynecology and urology

2.1.5 Hair transplant

2.1.6 Head and neck

2.1.7 Neurovascular

2.1.8 Stereotactic brain procedures

2.1.9 Orthopedic

2.1.10 Brain and spine

2.1.11 Organ transplant

2.1.12 Peripheral vascular

2.1.13 Thoracic

2.2 Emerging products

2.3 Bibliography

3. Market for Robotically Assisted Surgery Devices

3.1 Market analysis

3.2 Competitive analysis

3.2.1 Intuitive Surgical

3.2.2 Stryker

3.2.3 Other competitors

3.3 Bibliography



