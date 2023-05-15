Hospital Asset Management Market Share is Expected to Surpass a US$ 69 Billion by 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hospital asset management is expected to have a market value of $14.5 billion in 2023 and grow to $69 billion by the end of 2033. Over the next ten years, the global hospital asset management market is expected to grow at an astounding 16.8% CAGR.



The use of asset management tools has grown significantly in recent years, and this development is currently changing the healthcare sector as well. Over the next 10 years, it is anticipated that increased digitization in the healthcare industry will primarily increase demand for hospital asset management software and solutions.

Some of the primary advantages of implementing hospital asset management include increased productivity, lower healthcare costs, and improved patient outcomes. These advantages are anticipated to have a significant positive impact on market growth during the course of the forecast year and beyond.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4783

Market Drivers:

As hospitals and healthcare facilities become larger and more complex, there is a growing need for cost-effective management of their assets. Asset management systems can help healthcare providers optimize their resources and reduce waste, ultimately resulting in cost savings.

Moreover, managing inventory can be a time-consuming and costly process, especially for healthcare facilities that deal with a wide range of medical supplies and equipment. Asset management systems can automate the inventory management process, allowing healthcare providers to track the location and usage of assets in real-time, which can help prevent loss and reduce overall inventory costs.

Healthcare facilities are subject to a variety of regulations that require proper management and tracking of assets. Asset management systems are used to meet various requirements by providing detailed asset usage and maintenance records.

Advancements in technology have made it easier and more affordable for hospitals to implement asset management systems. For instance, using RFID tags and other wireless technologies can help healthcare providers track assets in real-time, without manual data entry.

Hospitals and healthcare providers are under increasing pressure to provide high-quality care to patients. Asset management systems can help improve patient care by ensuring that medical equipment is properly maintained and available when needed, reducing the risk of equipment failures and downtime.



Market Restraints:

Here are some possible restraints for the Hospital Asset Management Market:

The adoption of asset management solutions in hospitals requires a significant upfront investment, which may be a challenge for smaller healthcare facilities with limited budgets.

Integrating asset management systems with other hospital systems, such as electronic medical records (EMRs) or financial management systems, can be complex and time-consuming, leading to implementation delays and additional costs.

Security and privacy concerns: Hospital asset management solutions require the collection and storage of sensitive patient and facility data, which can be vulnerable to cyber threats and breaches, leading to potential legal and reputational risks.

Resistance to change: Healthcare organizations may face resistance from staff and management to the adoption of new asset management technologies, especially if they require changes to existing workflows or processes.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4783

Key Trends:

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology is increasingly being adopted by hospitals for asset management, due to its accuracy, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. RFID tags can track the location, condition, and status of hospital assets in real time, improving operational efficiency and reducing costs.

Hospitals are increasingly seeking solutions that enable real-time tracking of assets, as this can improve patient safety, reduce equipment downtime, and increase staff productivity. Real-time tracking can also enable hospitals to optimize asset utilization and reduce equipment loss or theft.

Another key trend is that hospitals are placing greater emphasis on inventory management, as this can help to reduce waste, control costs, and improve operational efficiency. Asset management solutions that integrate with inventory management systems can help hospitals to track and manage inventory levels, reducing the risk of stockouts or overstocking.

Moreover, cloud-based asset management solutions are gaining popularity among hospitals, as they offer greater scalability, flexibility, and accessibility compared to on-premise solutions. Cloud-based solutions also enable hospitals to store and analyze large amounts of data, providing insights that can help to improve asset utilization and reduce costs.

Hospitals are adopting predictive maintenance techniques to improve asset reliability and reduce equipment downtime. Predictive maintenance uses data analytics and machine learning algorithms to identify equipment issues before they occur, enabling hospitals to take proactive measures to prevent breakdowns and extend asset lifespan.



Competitive Landscape:

In this market, the competitive landscape is characterized by the presence of a number of key players. These players may include established healthcare technology providers, emerging startups, and niche players specializing in specific areas of hospital asset management.

Leading players in the market are focusing on various strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships with other companies to expand their business potential.

For instance, In June 2022, GE Healthcare collaborated with Medtronic to accelerate the delivery of personalized patient monitoring solutions.



Key Companies

ZIH Corp.

STANLEY Healthcare

GE Healthcare

AWAREPOINT Corporation

Ascom

Impinj Inc.

Sanitag

ASAP Systems

Real Asset Management Ltd



Key Segments of Hospital Asset Management Industry Research

By Product: Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Ultrasound Tags Infrared Tags

By Application: Staff Management Patient Management Supply Chain Management Instrument Management

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4783

Key Questions Covered in the Hospital Asset Management Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Hospital Asset Management sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Hospital Asset Management demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Hospital Asset Management Market during the forecast period?



Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Hospital Supplies Market Share: The global hospital supplies market share will increase 1.2x from US$ 18 Billion in 2022 to US$ 24.3 Billion in 2032. The shift in growth pattern is primarily due to businesses resuming normal production after catering to demand that surged dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Patient Temperature Management Systems Market Size: The global patient temperature management systems market enjoys a value of US$ 3.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to climb to US$ 4.2 billion by 2033-end. This is because worldwide shipments of patient temperature management systems are anticipated to increase at 3.1% CAGR over the next ten years.

Patient Blood Management Market Demand: The global patient blood management market in 2022 is valued at US$ 12.7 billion and is estimated to reach a sales revenue of US$ 18.4 billion by the end of 2027. Patient blood management market demand is anticipated to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 7.7% over the next five years.

Medical Case Management Service Market Sales: The global medical case management service market. The analysts have predicted the industry to expand at a stagnant CAGR of around 3.2% over the decade. Adoption of medical case management services through 2031 is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 3.2%.

Diabetes Management Software Market Forecast: Diabetes management software market forecast from 2022 to 2032, demand is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 9.9%. At present, the global diabetes management software market is valued at US$ 25.85 billion and is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 66.26 billion by the end of 2032.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.