Solar Control Glass Market is Projected to Grow from USD 7.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 15.7 Billion by 2032, With a CAGR of 10.3% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Control Glass Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR)'s report highlights “ Solar Control Glass Market Information By Application and Region - Forecast till 2032"; the market size was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 15.7 billion by 2032 at a 10.3% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

A glass with a special coating intended to lessen the heat that enters a building is known as solar control glass. It filters light to reduce glare while also absorbing and reflecting heat. Utilizing solar control glass can help you use less air conditioning. Reflective, tinted, and neutral solar control glass have different aesthetic qualities. Dual glazing windows with self-cleaning feature mechanisms and decorative glass options incorporate solar control tinted glass. A combination of low e-thermal insulation and solar control glass maintains the ideal temperature all year. Coated solar control glasses enhance privacy in hotels, private residences, and commercial buildings by enabling windows to become opaque as needed. This avoids the requirement for installation.

The conservatory's glass has a solar control coating that reflects heat from the sun back outside, offering sun control. This keeps the interior cooler in the summer and significantly reduces the heat entering the conservatory, making it a more accessible and comfortable living space. Multiple glazed windows with self-cleaning mechanisms and decorative glass options incorporate solar control glass. The increased focus on cutting carbon emissions will favorably impact the expansion of this market. Interest in solar control glass is also being driven up by regulations requiring cars to reduce carbon emissions. In challenging circumstances, this product offers cooling effects. As a result, countries with tropical climates frequently use solar control glass. Using these glasses in cars produces a cooling effect and reduces the need for air conditioning, which increases fuel efficiency and reduces CO2 emissions, which is expected to increase demand. The best temperature is available year-round with solar control glass and Low E thermal insulation. The expansion opportunities in infrastructure and automotive technologies are anticipated to support the market growth.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The notable players in the solar control glass market are:

Asahi Glass Company

Corning

Central Glass

Schott

Sisecam

Saint Gobain

NSG

Xinyi Auto

CSG Architectural

Asahi India Glass

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 15.7 billion CAGR 10.3% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application and Region Geographies Covered Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers Increased awareness about the benefits of solar control glass in terms of improved comfort and reduced glare Expansion of the automotive industry and the use of solar control glass in vehicles





Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

A building has positive effects on the climate and the environment due to its design, operation, or construction, according to the holistic concept of "green construction." Green building has several advantages, including the use of renewable energy, the reduction of pollution and waste, upgraded building quality in terms of execution, design, and structure, the use of non-toxic materials, and the ability to adapt to changing environmental conditions. A technology is known as solar control glazing aids in reducing the temperature increase brought on by sunlight in structures. The total solar heat transmission, or g value, is the most crucial consideration when specifying solar control glazing.

It considers the amount of solar radiation reflected into the building from glass and the amount transmitted through it. Solar gain through the glass is generally lower than the glass value. Planning, building, designing, and operating structures while considering their water and energy usage, material selection, and indoor environmental quality are all part of green construction. Green building technology adoption is anticipated to hasten market expansion.



Restraints

The cost of raw materials is a major issue influencing market trends for solar control glass. The raw materials used to create glass, which is then used to create solar control glass for the automotive industry, are silica sand and soda ash. Additionally, this will impede the expansion of the entire automotive industry.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt the coated solar control glass market. On the other hand, the international coated solar control glass market's growth was hampered by the supply chain breakdown, which prevented the movement of people, goods, and money. The COVID-19 pandemic also had a negative financial impact on individuals and the construction and building industry, forcing builders to build and customers to buy or renovate their businesses. Due to all these factors, the coated solar control glass market saw a decline in sales and revenue.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes residential buildings, commercial buildings, and automotive.



Regional Insights

The North American solar control glass market is anticipated to achieve a sizable CAGR during the study. This can be attributed to the region's well-established construction industry and strict government regulations to lower building carbon emissions. Additionally, the market for solar control glass is expanding due to the region's adoption of sustainable energy sources, increasing requests for green buildings, and rising infrastructure development investments. This growth can be attributed to the widely recognized European construction industry, rising investments in sustainable infrastructure development, and the widespread implementation of green building regulations.

In addition, laws and government initiatives aimed at reducing energy use and greenhouse gases are driving the regional market for solar control glass to grow. The Middle East, Latin America, and Africa marketplace is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. With the expansion of the building and construction sector, demand in these areas is anticipated to rise. As a result, the market in those areas is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

