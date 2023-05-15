Digital Printing Global Market Report 2023: Widespread Adoption in the Textile and Packaging Sectors Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Printing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital printing market size reached US$ 27.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 39.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.57% during 2022-2028.

As compared to traditional analog printing processes, digital printing does not require printing plates and offers enhanced accuracy, flexibility, durability, and cost-effectiveness, while requiring minimal operational spaces. On account of these properties, it is extensively used for printing high-resolution fine patterns and customized marketing materials. At present, digital printing is commercially available in varying types, such as inkjet and laser.



Digital Printing Market Trends:



The widespread adoption of digital printing solutions across the textile and packaging sectors is attributed due to the increasing requirement for ultraviolet (UV) radiations cured ink, high-quality graphics, detail, and clarity printing machines with reduced operational costs. This, in turn, represents the key factor primarily driving the market toward growth.

Additionally, the extensive utilization of digital printing in clothing, automobiles, e-commerce, soft-signage, media, and advertisements applications for producing promotional wears, banners, flags, labels, and aesthetically appealing product packaging is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the shifting inclination of manufacturers toward digital printing over conventional printing methods for excluding various pre-press stages between files and final goods and inhibiting wastage is contributing to the market growth. This, along with the escalating environmental concerns amongst consumers have facilitated the usage of sustainable printing techniques.

Apart from this, strategic collaborations amongst key players, along with the fueling investments in the research and development (R&D) activities for introducing novel inks and dyes, such as LATEX and dye sublimation, are creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global digital printing market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on type, ink type and application.



Breakup by Type:

Inkjet

Laser

Breakup by Ink Type:

Aqueous Ink

UV-Cured Ink

Solvent Ink

Latex Ink

Dye Sublimation Ink

Breakup by Application:

Plastic Film or Foil

Fabric

Glass

Paper/Books

Ceramic

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amcor plc, Avery Dennison Corporation, Canon Inc., DIC Corporation, DS Smith plc, Durst Group AG, Inca Digital Printers Ltd. (Agfa-Gevaert Group), Konica Minolta Inc., Multi-Color Corporation, Ricoh Company Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Walsworth Publishing Company, Xeikon B.V. (Flint Group) and Xerox Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global digital printing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global digital printing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the ink type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global digital printing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Digital Printing Market



6 Market Breakup by Type



7 Market Breakup by Ink Type



8 Market Breakup by Application



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



Amcor plc

Avery Dennison Corporation

Canon Inc.

DIC Corporation

DS Smith plc

Durst Group AG Inca Digital Printers Ltd. (Agfa-Gevaert Group)

Konica Minolta Inc.

Multi-Color Corporation

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Walsworth Publishing Company

Xeikon B.V. (Flint Group)

Xerox Corporation.

