Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Size To Worth USD 7.9 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 7.9%

New York, United States , May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Size to grow from USD 5.3 Billion in 2021 to USD 7.9 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period. Breast cancer is a frequent medical condition that primarily affects female patients of proliferative illnesses. Particularly in the tissues of the breast, cancer develops. Breast cancer symptoms include changes in the breast's size and form, the presence of lumps, discharge from the nipples, scaly red spots in the breast, and skin irritation. Early cancer detection helps patients recover more quickly, further stops cancer cells from spreading to other body parts, and allows for the use of new therapies that are now on the market for treatment.

According to a data released by the World Health Organisation (WHO), 6.85,000 people will die from breast cancer worldwide in the year 2020, including around 2.3 million women. As a result, the global market for breast cancer diagnostics is expected to grow over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of breast cancer patients. Furthermore, improvements and prospects in early illness diagnosis and screening are being brought about by technical developments in imaging. Tomosynthesis, another name for 3-D mammography, is one of the cutting-edge technologies. This test creates a 3D shape out of pictures of the breast taken at various angles.

Before a person experiences any symptoms of cancer, screening involves looking for signs of the disease. This will aid in the early detection of cancer. In truth, an abnormal tissue or cancer can be easily treated if it is found at an early stage. If symptoms started to emerge, the cancer may have already begun to spread. Breast magnetic resonance imaging, biopsy, and diagnostic mammography are a few of the screening methods used to find breast malignancies. Although these tests must be performed in order to diagnose breast cancer, there are hazards associated with them, including the possibility of false positive or negative results, radiation overexposure side effects, psychological stress, and the spread of dangerous cells.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type (Imaging, Biopsy, Genomic Tests, Blood Tests), By Application (Screening, Diagnostic and Predictive), By End Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers & Medical Laboratories),, by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030".

Imaging segment holds the largest revenue share over the forecast period

On the basis of type, the global breast cancer diagnostics market is segmented into imaging, biopsy, genomic tests, blood tests, and others. Among these, the imaging segment holds the largest revenue share over the forecast period. The volume of operations, ease of access, and improved efficacy are some of the factors that have been cited as contributing to the growth. Mammography, ultrasonography, and magnetic resonance imaging are some of the most widely used imaging methods for both screening and diagnosis.

Diagnostic and predictive category holds the highest market share over the forecast period

Based on the application, the global breast cancer diagnostic market is segmented into screening, diagnostic and predictive, prognostic, and others. Among these, diagnostic and predictive segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period because genetic testing is becoming more widely accepted. On the other hand, the prognostic category is experiencing the fastest market expansion over the anticipated period because these procedures are crucial for matching patients and pharmaceuticals. As a result, the patients' odds of survival dramatically improve.

Hospitals & Clinics segment is dominating the market over the forecast period

On the basis of end use, the global breast cancer diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers and medical laboratories, and others. Among these, the hospitals and clinics segment are dominating the market over the predicted timeframe. The surge is attributable to the rise in the burden of diseases and the rise in hospitalisations. Following the screening test, patients are transported to hospitals for biopsies for the final confirmations, which is why the market sector for diagnostic centres and laboratories is expanding at the quickest rate.

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Due to the strong presence of the major market players, technological advancements, established diagnostic and screening infrastructure, favourable reimbursement rules, and high patient awareness that are all contributing to the regional market growth, North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest market growth as a result of the rising incidence of breast cancer cases and the adoption of cutting-edge diagnostic techniques, both of which are expected to fuel the expansion of the local market. The development of the healthcare infrastructure in this area and various reimbursement procedures are also contributing to the expansion of the regional market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global breast cancer diagnostics Market are Genomic Health, NanoString Technologies Inc., Paragon Biosciences LLC, Siemens AG, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Epigenomics Inc., AstraZeneca, Biocept Inc., and Devicor Medical Products Inc. and among others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, Type Analysis

Imaging

Biopsy

Genomic Tests

Blood Tests

Others

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, Application Analysis

Screening

Diagnostic and Predictive

Prognostic

Others

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, End Use Analysis

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers & Medical Laboratories

Others

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



