Global Managed Services Market Report 2023-2028: High Cloud Adoption and Increasing Automation in IT Environments Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Managed Services Market (2023-2028) by Deployment, Organization Size, Type, Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Managed Services Market is estimated to be USD 259.97 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 438.69 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Security Concerns

Increasing Need for Regulatory Compliance across Different Regions

Need to Minimize the Overall Cost of Ownership by Lowering Administration and Maintenance Costs

Increasing Dependence on IT Operations and New Applications to Improve Business Productivity

Restraints

Lack of Skilled IT Professionals

High Initial Investment

Opportunities

High Cloud Adoption and Increasing Automation in IT Environments

Increasing Demand for Managed Services Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Growing Adoption of Advanced Analytics and IoT Solutions

Challenges

Cybersecurity Issues

Migration from Existing IT Infrastructure to Cloud

Market Segmentations



The Global Managed Services Market is segmented based on Deployment, Organization Size, Type, Vertical, and Geography.

By Deployment, the market is classified into On-Premises and Cloud-Based.

By Organization Size, the market is classified into Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.

By Type, the market is classified into Managed Data Centre, Managed Security, Managed Communications, Managed Network, Managed Infrastructure, Managed Mobility, Managed Backup and Recovery, and Managed Information.

By Vertical, the market is classified into Telecom, Information Technology (IT), Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Education, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Managed Services Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Managed Services Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Managed Services Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $259.97 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $438.07 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Managed Services Market, By Deployment



7 Global Managed Services Market, By Organization Size



8 Global Managed Services Market, By Type



9 Global Managed Services Market, By Vertical



10 Americas' Managed Services Market



11 Europe's Managed Services Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Managed Services Market



13 APAC's Managed Services Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Accenture PLC

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

AT&T, Inc.

ATOS SE

Avaya, Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

CA Technologies

Centurylink, Inc. (Lumen Technologies)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cloudreach

Cognizant

Deloitte Touche Tomatsu Ltd.

DXC Technology Co.

Ericsson

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL Corp.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Infosys Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Nokia Corp.

NTT Data

Rackspace Technology, Inc.

TCS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lgfwi5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment