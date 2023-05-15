Plant Factory Global Market Report 2023: Higher Yield Compared to Traditional Agricultural Practices Drives Adoption

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Factory Market by Growing System (Non-soil-based, Soil-based, Hybrid), Crop Type (Fruits, Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Other Crop Types), Facility Type (Greenhouses, Indoor Farms), Light Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The plant factory market is projected to grow from USD 138 Million in 2023 to USD 196 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Climate change is causing more frequent and severe weather events, damaging crops and disrupting traditional farming methods. Plant factory systems offer a way to produce crops in a controlled environment, which is less vulnerable to weather-related disruptions.

The greenhouse segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

Based on facility type, the greenhouse segment is projected to lead the plant factory market during the forecast period. As consumers become more interested in locally grown and sustainably produced food, the demand for indoor-grown produce is increasing. Advanced greenhouse facilities can meet this demand by producing high-quality crops year-round in a controlled environment, and plant factory systems can complement these facilities by providing a source of seedlings or young plants for transplanting into the greenhouse.

The Vegetables Segment is projected to dominate the market share in the crop type segment during the forecast period.

Based on the crop-type segment, the vegetables segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. Plant factories can also help improve the sustainability and efficiency of vegetable production. By using hydroponic or aeroponic systems, growers can reduce water usage, minimize fertilizer runoff, and optimize energy use. Additionally, plant factories can be located close to urban centers, reducing transportation costs and carbon emissions associated with long-distance food transport.

Europe is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023.

The Plant Factory market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2023. According to the World Bank 2020, the EU's percentage of arable land has been consistently dropping since 1960. Today, less than 25% of the region's land area is arable. With less than 15 percent of their land being arable, countries like Croatia, Estonia, and Slovenia are particularly affected by this problem. Companies and cities are turning to CEA in response to the problem of a lack of available space and land suitable for crop cultivation.

As the amount of arable land in Europe decreases, it becomes more difficult to produce enough fresh, high-quality produce to meet local demand. Plant factories can help fill this gap by producing fresh, locally grown produce in urban areas, which can then be distributed to nearby communities. This can help to ensure a reliable supply of fresh produce even as the amount of arable land in Europe declines.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Higher Yield Compared to Traditional Agricultural Practices

Low Impact on External Weather Conditions

Restraints

High Capital Investments

Requirement of High-Precision Environment

Opportunities

Increased Adoption of Plant Factories by Restaurants and Grocery Stores Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Rising Demand for Floriculture and Ornamental Horticulture

Challenges

Tapping into Organic Food Market

Risk of Equipment Failure and Delay in Learning Curve Among Growers

Spread of Waterborne Diseases and Algae in Closed Systems

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 285 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $138 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $196 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

