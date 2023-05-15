NorthWest Copper Announces Appointment of David Moore to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper (“NorthWest” or “the Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Moore to its Board of Directors, effective May 12, 2023. Mr. Moore was recently appointed as Interim President and CEO of the Company and has previously served as a director.



David Moore is a seasoned explorer and mining executive with over 50 years experience in the business. David was instrumental in the discovery and delineation of the Kwanika deposit and is the architect of much of the portfolio that now constitutes the project pipeline of NorthWest.

Dr. Mark O’Dea, Chair of NorthWest, commented “David is the logical addition to the Board of NorthWest as we refocus the Company’s efforts on high conviction, high impact exploration targets at Lorraine and Kwanika.”

The Company has granted 300,000 Stock Options and 200,000 Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) to Mr. Moore pursuant to its Stock Option and RSU Plans. The Stock Options have an exercise price of $0.23, vesting in one year, and expire May 12, 2028. The RSUs are payable in common shares of the Company on exercise, vest on May 12, 2024, and expire June 11, 2024.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a new copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and respects traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

