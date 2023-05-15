Global Clinical Alarm Management Market to Grow by $2.39 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Alarm Management Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The clinical alarm management market is forecast to grow by USD 2,393.76 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.56% during the forecast period.

This report on the clinical alarm management market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for high productivity and reduced turnaround time among end-users, increased demand for digital healthcare, and rapid growth potential in emerging economies.



The analyst's clinical alarm management market is segmented as below:

By Component

Software

Services

By End-user

Hospitals and clinics

Long-term care centers

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the increasing customer satisfaction and delivery outcomes as one of the prime reasons driving the clinical alarm management market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches and the increasing number of partnerships and collaborations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on the clinical alarm management market covers the following areas:

Clinical alarm management market sizing

Clinical alarm management market forecast

Clinical alarm management market industry analysis

The analyst's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading clinical alarm management market vendors that include Alpha Communications, Amplion Clinical Communications Inc., Ascom Holding AG, Baxter International Inc., Critical Alert, CSINC, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., GlobeStar Systems Inc., Intercall Systems Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Mobile Heartbeat LLC, Oracle Corp., Spok Holdings Inc., Vocera Communications Inc., and West Com Nurse Call Systems Inc.. Also, the clinical alarm management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The analyst's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Component

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Alpha Communications

Amplion Clinical Communications Inc.

Ascom Holding AG

Baxter International Inc.

Critical Alert

CSINC

Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

General Electric Co.

GlobeStar Systems Inc.

Intercall Systems Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Masimo Corp.

Medtronic Plc

Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd

Mobile Heartbeat LLC

Oracle Corp.

Spok Holdings Inc.

Vocera Communications Inc.

West Com Nurse Call Systems Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3go4cr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.