Single Cell Oil Market Size to Reach USD 756.4 Billion by 2032, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 76.2 billion in 2022 single cell oil market will reach USD 756.4 billion by 2032. Single cell oils are produced by fermentation using single-celled microbes including fungi, bacteria, and algae. These microorganisms were either selected or genetically altered to produce significant amounts of lipids. These lipids are then converted into oils. These oils are viewed as renewable and sustainable oil sources. They may be produced using a range of feedstocks, such as wastewater and other agricultural waste.



Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13453



Key Insight of the Single Cell Oil Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 29.6% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 29.6% over the forecast period. The market for SCOs such fish oil substitutes is increasing as a result of the region's growing population as well as an increase in vegan and vegetarian customers. The demand for single cell microbial-derived oils has increased significantly over time. Even nations with sizable meat-eating populations, like Japan, are increasingly witnessing an increase in vegetarian and vegan customers. The need for useful oils, fish oil substitutes, and infant formula is likely to drive further growth in the single cell oils market.



In the single cell oil market, fungal segment is expected to dominate the market with the CAGR of 28.3% over the projected period.



With a CAGR of 28.3% during the projected period, the fungal category is expected to dominate the global market. Since it has the potential to be a more sustainable source of oil than established ones like soybean and palm, fungus single cell oil has attracted a lot of attention in recent years. There are several uses for fungus single cell oil in the food and beverage, animal feed, and biofuel sectors. It is utilized as a functional component in the food and beverage business in commodities including baked goods, dressings, and spreads. It is utilized as a source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids for cattle and aquaculture in the animal feed industry. It is utilized as a feedstock in the biofuel sector to make aviation fuel and biodiesel.



In the single cell oil market, the bio-fuel feedstock segment is expected to register a CAGR of 27.2% over the projected period.



The bio-fuel feedstock category is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 27.2% over the projection period. Weather changes have little effect on the lipids used as feedstock for biofuel applications. They don't require much labour. Since single cell oils are easily scaled up for industrial processing, they are suitable for the production of biodiesel. The availability of feedstock in adequate quantities and at a sustainable rate determines the viability of manufacturing biofuel from single cell oils. The use of single cell oils as a biofuel feedstock is made possible in great part by sustainability factors including the impact on biodiversity, water consumption, and land use.



In the single cell oil market, the food grade segment dominated the market in 2022 with a market share of 42.6%.



With a market share of 42.6% in 2022, the food grade category led the global market. Because of a growing demand for alternative sources of fats and oils in the food sector, the food-grade segment of the single cell oil (SCO) market is expanding. Because of its high quantities of healthy fatty acids, such as omega-3 and omega-6, and its ability to be produced responsibly and effectively, SCO is a promising source of edible oil.



Market Dynamics



Driver



The search for alternate and sustainable energy sources has been prompted by the rising global need for oil. SCO is viewed as a viable substitute due to its potential for efficient and sustainable production. Additionally, advancements in new technologies, such as fermentation and genetic engineering, have improved the effectiveness and standard of SCO production.



Opportunity



In order to offer feedstock for the manufacture of biofuels, SCO producers will have chances as the biofuel sector is predicted to develop further. Additionally, there is a chance for SCO producers to supply protein and other nutrients for use in sustainable animal feed as the demand for meat and dairy products rises globally. The need for environmentally friendly and renewable sources of protein and oil is rising in emerging economies, where SCO producers might expand.



Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13453



Some of the major players operating in the dehydrated potato market are:



• Cargill Incorporated

• DIC Corporation

• Xiamen huison Biotech Co. Ltd.

• Royal DSM NV

• Alltech

• Cellana Inc.

• Georlich Pharma GmbH



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Micro-Organisms



• Microalgae

• Fungal

• Bacteria

• Yeast



By Application



• Bio-Fuel Feedstock

• Fish Oil Substitute

• Functional Oils

• Animal Feed

• Infant Formulae

• Pharmaceutical Products

• Aquaculture



By Grade



• Fuel grade

• Feed grade

• Food grade



Purchase this Report (Price 4700 USD for a Single-User License): https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13453/single



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com