Global Precast Concrete Market to Grow by $19.61 Billion During 2023-2027

The precast concrete market is forecast to grow by USD 19.61 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.83% during the forecast period. This report on the precast concrete market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing urbanization and industrialization, the need for reduced construction time and cost-effective products, and cities evolving into megacities.



The analyst's precast concrete market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Non-residential

Residential

By Product

Building components

Transportation

Water and water handling

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing investments in the construction industry as one of the prime reasons driving the precast concrete market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the number of M&A in the precast concrete industry and the adoption of new technologies and materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This report on the precast concrete market covers the following areas:

Precast concrete market sizing

Precast concrete market forecast

Precast concrete market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Boral Ltd.

CEMEX SAB de CV

Consolis Group SAS

EBAWE Anlagentechnik GmbH

Elematic Oyj

Elementbau Osthessen GmbH and Co. ELO KG

Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC

HeidelbergCement AG

Holcim Ltd.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc

Kiewit Corp.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Olson Precast Co.

Prilhofer Consulting GmbH and Co. KG

QUIKRETE Holdings Inc.

Spiroll Precast Services Ltd.

The Wells Companies

Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH and Co. KG

CRH Plc

Tindall Corp.

