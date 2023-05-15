UAV Propulsion System Market in APAC Expected to Register a Major Market Share | Reveals Latest InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global UAV propulsion system market is estimated to reach over USD 10.31 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.56% during the forecast period.

A UAV's propulsion system generates and supplies the required power to guarantee a continuous flight. While typical UAV propulsion systems use an internal combustion (IC) engine to drive the propellers and store energy in the form of fuel, an electric propulsion system uses energy storage devices such as batteries and fuel cells. In a hybrid arrangement, two propulsion technologies are incorporated onboard a UAV and function in tandem to overcome the limits of individual propulsion systems. A UAV's endurance is impacted by the propulsion technology utilized, as well as the aerodynamic design and amount of fuel carried.

Several versions of piston engines and electric motors have been developed to meet the energy requirements of a wide range of UAVs. UAVs have grown into highly competent platforms that may be used for various tasks. The increased need for and reliance on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in warfighting and peacekeeping operations has more than doubled the rate of UAV-related R&D in recent years.





Recent Developments:

In November 2022, PBS INDIA announced that the PBS TJ200 turbojet engine would be available in 2023. According to the business, the PBS TJ200 turbojet engine is now in the final stages of development and is intended primarily as a propulsion unit for modern UAV and UCAV systems. It is a fuel-lubricated small engine with a BLDC starter-generator, an electric metering fuel pump, and an electronic control system of the FADEC type.

List of Prominent Players in the UAV Propulsion System Market:

3W International GmbH

BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG

Diamond Aircraft Industries (Austro Engine)

Gemini Diesel (Superior Aviation Group)

HIRTH ENGINES GMBH

Rotron Power Ltd.

Suter Industries AG

UAV Engines Ltd.

Advanced Innovative Engineering Ltd.

Pratt & Whitney Inc. (Part of Raytheon Technologies)

Avio Aero (GE Aviation)

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

PBS India (Part of PBS Aerospace)

UAV Turbines Inc. (Subsidiary of Locust USA Inc.)





UAV Propulsion System Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 8.29 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 10.31 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 2.56 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, Volume (Unit) and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered UAV Type, End User, Engine Horsepower, And Engine Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:



The expansion of the global UAV propulsion systems market has also been aided by expanding commercial applications and private enterprises' interest in expanding their UAV services portfolio by using the most innovative and efficient propulsion systems to expand their client base. Furthermore, research institutes are key end consumers of propulsion systems since government agencies are actively involved in the design, development, and testing of the most recent UAVs and associated propulsion systems.

The UAV propulsion systems market has the potential to expand and generate enormous income through numerous technological capabilities such as fuel cell technology, microturbine propulsion, solar propulsion, electric propulsion, and so on. The majority of participants in the UAV propulsion system market are well-established and experienced.

Challenges:

Long-term supply agreements between UAV manufacturers and UAV propulsion system manufacturers, in addition to cost and regulations, have influenced the rate of UAV propulsion system start-ups and investment. With increased environmental concerns and limited fossil fuel supplies, the energy issue for airplanes has emerged as a persistent obstacle. High capital expenditure due to substantial R&D to create newer UAV propulsion systems and improve present capabilities poses a threat to new market competitors.

Regional Trends:

Asia Pacific UAV propulsion system market position is expected to register a major market share and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. The regional market growth is due to the increased use of drones for commercial purposes such as real estate, agricultural surveillance, and oil and gas exploration. Furthermore, technological developments, combined with rising demand from diverse application industries, are likely to boost regional market expansion throughout the forecast period.

The North American region is expected to grow significantly as a result of increased government initiatives promoting the use of drone technology in a variety of industries, including agriculture and energy. For example, China has enacted a number of policies and regulations governing the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in its airspace, which is likely to enhance regional industry expansion over the forecast period.





Segmentation of UAV Propulsion System Market-

By UAV Type-

Small UAVs Mini UAVs Micro UAVs

Tactical UAVs

Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE)

High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE)

Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL)

By End User -

Commercial Precision Agriculture Inspection and Monitoring Surveying and Mapping Product Delivery Others

Military Combat Operations Search and Rescue Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Civil Government Transportation Border Patrol Conservation and Environment Monitoring Firefighting Others



By Engine Horsepower-

10-50 HP

51-100 HP

101-150 HP

151-200 HP

Above 200 HP

By Engine Type-

Piston Engine

Turbine Engine

Turbofan Engine

Electrically Powered Engine

Wankel Engine

Solar-Powered Engine

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

