Automotive Head Up Display Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts to 2031 Featuring Key Players - Valeo, 3M, Hudway, Nippon Seiki, Denso, Visteon, Bosch, UniMax, and FIC Group

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Head Up Display Market by HUD Type, Technology, Car Type, Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive head up display market was valued at $1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% from 2022 to 2031.
The key players profiled in this report include Continental Valeo, 3M, Hudway, Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Denso, Visteon Corporation, Bosch, UniMax, and FIC Group.
Key factors driving the growth of the automotive heads-up display market include the introduction of stricter government regulations regarding safety, an increase in the demand for high-end luxury and mid-size cars with advanced safety features, including head-up displays, and an increase in sales of automobiles.
The user can view displayed data on a head-up display (HUD) while still maintaining a full vision of the road. A visual aid that allows drivers to view information while maintaining their eyes on the road by superimposing graphics on the inside of the windscreen. HUDs are also incorporated into helmets and goggles.
These factors are anticipated to drive the market growth in the near future. The rapid growth in the demand for semi-autonomous and electric vehicles is anticipated to boost the global demand of automotive head up display market.
The prominence of the U.S. in automotive safety makes North America one of the leading geographies in the automotive HUD market, after Europe. With a steady transformation in the country's automotive industry, there is considerable market penetration and mass adoption of safety systems, especially in the passenger vehicle segment.
Commercial vehicles, like pick-up trucks, have also started adopting these systems to improve the driver's visibility and reduce accidents at night. The adaptive cruise control offered by Continental AG uses an AR-based HUD to display and track the speed and distance of the vehicles in front of it.
When the car in front gets too near, a crescent-shaped icon on the display changes color to provide continuous feedback. The display screen is essential to the enhanced use of the vehicle's driver assistance systems. All these factors are predicted to create several growth opportunities for the key players operating in the market.
The players in the market have been actively engaged in the adoption of various strategies such as acquisition, product launch, and expansion to remain competitive and gain an advantage over the competitors in the market.
For instance, in August 2021, Blackberry Limited (BlackBerry) of Canada announced that Nobo Auto has begun production of a smart cockpit domain controller based on the BlackBerry QNX Neutrino real-time operating system (RTOS) and QNX Hypervisor. The domain controller will be installed on Great Wall Motor's Haval H6S SUV. The Haval H6S will use Nobo Auto's DCC (Digital Cockpit Controller) platform.
Key Market Insights
- By HUD type, the combiner HUD segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the windshield HUD sub-segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021.
- By technology, the conventional HUD sub-segment is anticipated to register the highest market share in 2031. However, the augmented reality HUD is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
- On the basis of car type, the high-end cars sub-segment held the highest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to dominate the global market in the future
- Based on sales channel, the original equipment manufacturer sub-segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period
- Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and is predicted to continue its dominance during the forecast period. North America is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
- Continental AG
- Valeo
- HUDWAY, LLC
- Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.
- DENSO CORPORATION
- Visteon Corporation
- UniMax Electronics Inc.
- FIC Group
- Panasonic Holdings Corporation
- MicroVision
Key Market Segments
By HUD Type
- Windshield HUD
- Combiner HUD
By Technology
- Augmented Reality HUD
- Conventional HUD
By Car Type
- High-end Cars
- Mid-segment Cars
- Economy Cars
By Sales Channel
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- United Arab Emirates
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Latin America
