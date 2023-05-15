United States Women Grooming Market Trends/Analysis Report 2023: An $85.89 Billion Market by 2030 - Use of AR and VR Tools for Personalized Skincare Gaining Momentum

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Women Grooming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Skin Care, Hair Care, Fragrance), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. women grooming market size is expected to reach USD 85.89 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030

Healthy skin care regimes and personal care routines can enhance the overall physical appearance of a person. The availability of abundant information pertaining to the performance, mode of action, end results, efficacy, and formulations of skin care, hair care products, fragrance, and other products helps buyers choose suitable products as per their requirements, which is favoring the growth of the market.



Additionally, the demand for cruelty-free products has also been increasing among customers. Most consumers have grown wary and avoid purchasing products linked to animal cruelty or ones that are animal-sourced or harmful to the environment. Similarly, increasing awareness about the pollution and the ill effects of micro plastics also discourages people from using synthetic products. Hence, they tend to lean toward products made of recyclable materials, which is expected to drive innovation and allow new entrants in the market.



The COVID-19 outbreak had a huge negative impact on the cosmetics and personal care sector. Store closures imposed by the strict lockdown protocols had severe effects, with global sales falling by 50.0%-70.0% from March to April 2020. Due to the fact that the majority of the consumers were from the United States, which was significantly damaged by the pandemic, this had a significant impact on the sales of skin and hair care products as well.



Consumers have been actively creating calming self-care experiences through elaborate skincare routines at home as a result of rising stress levels and the increased relevance of self-care in recent years. The demand for skin care products, such as lotions and moisturizers, healing treatments, exfoliation, facials, and face creams, powders, and scrubs, is increasing as a result of this trend.



The millennial generation has completely changed the grooming industry in recent years. Millennials nowadays are more conscious of their physical appearances and looks, and they are prepared to spend a fair amount on products containing substances that have been shown to effectively nurture the skin. Several skincare companies are releasing a variety of goods in the market, ranging from sunscreens to anti-aging creams, night serums, and facial masks. For instance, Olay introduced skin care products with retinol in April 2020, aiming to serve busy millennial women.



Personalization in skin care products backed by technological innovations is another go-to-market strategy. The grooming products market in the U.S. is already witnessing the use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) tools as modes of personalized skincare. Additionally, consumers these days expect peer tutorials, and in-store digital try-on.

To keep up with the trend, Sephora's Color IQ system and L'Oreal's sun exposure monitor patch are being marketed as technology-based products, which have been majorly driving the overall performance of the above-mentioned companies.



U.S. Women Grooming Market Report Highlights

The growing popularity of the premium grooming skincare and haircare range has enabled manufacturers to introduce products in varying sizes to make them more travel-friendly. A growing number of consumers, especially millennials, have been experimenting with newer products as well

The hair care products segment is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. the demand for hair care products across the U.S. is primarily boosted by the increased consumer demand for sustainable, chemical-free, and eco-friendly products, along with a surge in product developments based on contemporary market potentials

The online segment is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The availability of a large variety of products on a single platform, door-step delivery, simple payment options, and heavy discounts are just a few of the advantages that e-commerce provides, which have significantly impacted people's buying habits

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $48.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $85.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered United States

Company Profiles

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Beiersdorf AG

Colgate-Palmolive Company

L'Oreal Group

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Coty Inc.

IntiMD

Evolution of Smooth (eos)

Edge well Personal Care

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Product Outlook

2.3. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.4. Regional Outlook



Chapter 3. U.S. Women Grooming Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Women Skin Care Routine for Shaving and After Care

3.3. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.4.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.5.4. Industry Opportunities

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7. Roadmap of U.S. Women Grooming Market (Shaving)

3.8. Roadmap of U.S. Women Grooming Market (Skin Care & Hair Care)

3.9. Market Entry Strategies

3.10. Impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Women Grooming Market



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. U.S. Women Grooming Market: Product Analysis & Estimates

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Skin Care

5.3. Hair Care

5.4. Fragrance

5.5. Others



Chapter 6. U.S. Women Grooming Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

6.3. Specialty Stores

6.4. Online

6.5. Others



Chapter 7. U.S. Women Grooming Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2022

