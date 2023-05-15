Global Commercial Banking Market Report 2023-2028: Growing Adoption of Blockchain Technology in the Finance and Banking Sector Bolsters Sector

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Banking Market (2023-2028) by Product, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Commercial Banking Market is estimated to be USD 2.24 Tn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.81 Tn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.21%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption of Blockchain Technology in the Finance and Banking Sector

Incorporating Data and Analytics into Decision Making

Rising Need for Commercial Banking for Global Trade Growth

Restraints

Associated Risks and Robberies

Opportunities

Integration of Advanced Technologies in Commercial Banking

Ongoing Digital Innovations in Commercial Banking

Challenges

Concern Regarding the Incumbrance Process of Getting Loans

Market Segmentations



The Global Commercial Banking Market is segmented based on Product, Application, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Capital Market, Commercial Lending, Project Finance, Syndicated Loans, and Treasury Manag ement.

By Application, the market is classified into Construction, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and Transportation & Logistics.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Commercial Banking Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Commercial Banking Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT Analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Commercial Banking Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 218 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.24 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.81 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Commercial Banking Market, By Product



7 Global Commercial Banking Market, By Application



8 Americas' Commercial Banking Market

9 Europe's Commercial Banking Market



10 Middle East and Africa's Commercial Banking Market



11 APAC's Commercial Banking Market



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Agriculture Bank of China

Bank of America Corp.

Bank of China

Barclays Bank PLC

BNP Paribas Group

Capital One Financial Corp.

China Construction Bank

Citibank

Citigroup Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

HSBC Holdings PLC

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

J.P.Morgan Chase & Co.

Morgan Stanley

PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

U.S. Bancorp

Wells Fargo & Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9u1nxj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment