WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 15 May 2023, 13.00 EEST

WithSecure Corporation: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

WithSecure Corporation has received an announcement from Nordea Funds Ltd. on 12 May 2023, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the announcement, the total number of votes held by Nordea Funds Ltd. increased to above ten (10) per cent of the total number of votes of WithSecure Corporation on 11 May 2023.

Total position of Nordea Funds Ltd. subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Shares: 9.81 %

Votes: 10.12 % Shares: 9.81 %

Votes: 10.12 % 176,098,739.00 Position of previous notification (if applicable) Shares: 9.36 %

Votes: 9.68 %* Shares: 9.36 %

Votes: 9.68 %*

*) Rouding adjusted for consistency with previous flagging

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed

A: shares and voting rights

Class/type of

shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000519228 Shares:

17,287,286.00

Votes:

17,831,904.00 Shares: 9.81 %

Votes: 10.12 % SUBTOTAL A Shares:

17,287,286.00

Votes:

17,831,904.00 Shares: 9.81 %

Votes: 10.12 %

Contact information:

Laura Viita

Director, Investor relations and sustainability

WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com