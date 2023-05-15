NGen Announces New $35M Fund for EV Projects

English French

HAMILTON, Ontario, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), has launched a new call for project proposals targeting the entire value chain of road-based battery and fuel-cell electric vehicles and their respective systems and components. In 2021, NGen funded over $76M worth of business-led collaborative projects in support of building capabilities in Canada’s EV value chain. NGen’s new strategic challenge is aimed at addressing the critical innovation challenges of the EV industry and will build on the success of the previous initiative.



Recent investments in the EV sector are providing new innovation and business opportunities for Canada’s automotive parts suppliers, technology companies, and other manufacturers. However, new products, technologies, and supply chain relationships will need to be built for Canada to realize the full potential of these exciting investments. NGen’s new funding program will target the capabilities that Canadian companies will require in order to develop a world-leading EV supply base and ecosystem in Canada – one that will truly anchor investments here and support further investment and skills development in the future.

Canada is home to a world leading innovation ecosystem that uniquely converges with a vibrant manufacturing footprint, equipped with top talent, knowledge and capabilities, and critical mineral resources. There is a critical and time-sensitive opportunity to scale-up and commercialize high-potential Canadian innovation and manufacturing capabilities – along the entire EV value chain, from the processing of minerals to the assembly of battery packs and vehicles – so that they are market ready for integration into the growing EV market.

“The Government of Canada has attracted historic investments from global automakers. Canada is a leader in the EV sector, and we continue our efforts to strengthen Canada’s position as green supplier of choice to the world. Thanks to initiatives led by NGen, we’re building on that momentum by enabling critical industry-led investments to build EV value chains that will be the foundation for the future of automotive manufacturing in Canada.”

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

“We are helping to build a whole new industry here from critical minerals, sustainable processing, batteries, fuel cells, electronics, powertrain, advanced materials, and final assembly. It will take collaboration and an ecosystem built on the best in research, advanced technologies, and manufacturing that Canada has to offer. That’s the strategic role that NGen will play. And, the time for investment couldn’t be better.”

– Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen

“Collaboration and advanced manufacturing are key to developing world-class Electric Vehicle value chains that prioritize innovation, sustainability, and affordability. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we can create a Canadian network of EV manufacturing that is second to none, paving the way for the future of transportation.”

– John Laughlin, CTO, NGen

NGen will accept expressions of interest from its Members until October 11, 2023. For information about eligibility, deadlines, resources, workshops and more, visit https://www.ngen.ca/funding/challenge/ev-manufacturing

About NGen

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 5,500 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support for workforce development initiatives and innovation projects that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets. www.ngen.ca

Media Contact

Robbie MacLeod

Director, Strategic Communications

1-613-297-3578

robbie.macleod@ngen.ca



