Oral Care Market Size Worth USD 38.89 Billion by 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Fortune Business Insights™, the global oral care market was worth USD 30.91 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period, 2020-2027. The global oral care market size is projected to reach USD 38.89 billion by the end of 2027. Increasing awareness regarding the importance of dental hygiene will lead to wider product adoption.

The oral care industry is a rapidly growing industry that provides products and services for the maintenance and improvement of oral health. The market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to the increasing prevalence of dental conditions, rising awareness of the importance of oral hygiene, and growing demand for cosmetic dental procedures.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Oral Care Market:

Colgate Palmolive Co. (New York, U.S.)

Unilever (London, U.K.)

Procter & Gamble Co. (Ohio, U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co. KG aA (Düsseldorf, Germany)

Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (Brentford, U.K.)

Lion Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (Ewing Township, U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (Slough, U.K.)

Patanjali Ayurved Limited (Haridwar, India)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 3.1% 2027 Value Projection USD 38.89 Billion Market Size in 2019 USD 30.91 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 160 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Products

By Application

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Oral Care Market Growth Drivers Increasing Incidence of Dental and Gum-Related Diseases to Lead to High Product Demand Focus on Product Innovations to Bode Well for the Market

Decreasing Labor Availability to Affect Manufacturing Units in Oral Care Sector

The outbreak of the coronavirus has caused widespread alarm globally, resulting in measures to control the spread of the disease that have had negative impacts on many businesses. Strict measures such as lockdowns and social distancing have led to labor and workforce shortages, impacting manufacturing units in the oral care market. However, some sectors of the oral care industry have experienced growth due to the availability of e-commerce services, providing a platform for expansion amidst the pandemic.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions will have a Huge Impact on Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. Accounting to the massive potential held by these products, several large scale companies are looking to acquire SMEs with the bid to establishing a stronghold in the market. In June 2019, Unilever announced that it has completed the acquisition of Fluocaril and Parogencyl oral care businesses in France and Spain respectively. This acquisition is consequential to the company’s plans of strengthening its global footprint. Increasing number of such company acquisitions will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Geriatric Population will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth



The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The rising geriatric population in countries such as India, China, and Japan will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market.

Moreover, the preference towards herbal oral care products will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in this region. As of 2019, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 10.83 billion and this value is projected to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years.

Report Coverage:

An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents the estimated market size by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Europe.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, market size and valuation of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed Table of Contents:



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Emerging Trends Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (In relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Oral Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Toothbrush Toothpaste Mouthwash Others By Application (Value) Household Commercial By Distribution Channel (Value) Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Online Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Developments:

January 2020: Colgate Palmolive Co. announced that it has completed the acquisition of Hello Products LLC. The company is engaged in premium oral care business and through its acquisition, the company will look to strengthen Colgate’s footprint in the market

