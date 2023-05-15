Refillable Deodorants Market to Hit USD 272.50 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR 5.57%

Pune, India, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global refillable deodorants market size was valued at USD 177.33 million in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 186.41 million in 2023 to USD 272.50 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of organic deodorants made of naturally-derived ingredients will propel market augmentation. Companies are investing in research and development activities to create new fragrances from natural ingredients and enhance product packaging, which will further escalate market progression. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Refillable Deodorants Market, 2023-2030.”

List of Key Players Profiled in the Refillable Deodorants Market Report:

Unilever Plc (U.K.)

The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.)

Grove Collaborative, Inc. (U.S.)

Noniko (U.S.)

Myro (U.S.)

By Humankind, Inc. (U.S.)

Fussy Ltd (U.K.)

Proverb Skincare (U.K.)

Helmm (U.S.)

Asuvi (Australia)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-20230 Forecast CAGR 5.57% 2030 Value Projection USD 272.50 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 177.33 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 224 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product

By Packaging

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Refillable Deodorants Market Growth Drivers Rising Apprehension toward Organic Fragrances to Drive the Market Growth Rising Awareness Regarding Personal Grooming to Fuel the Demand for Refillable Deodorants

Segments:

Refillable Stick Deodorants Segment to Lead Backed by Easy Availability

Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into refillable spray deodorants and refillable stick deodorants. Among these, the refillable stick deodorants segment held the largest market share in 2022 due to the usage of natural ingredients and easy availability of the product. Refillable stick deodorants are convenient to apply, which further aids segment growth.

Plastic Segment to Hold Major Share Owing to its Durability and Cost Effectiveness

As per packaging, the market is divided into metal, glass, plastic, and paper roll. Among these, the plastic segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022 stoked by the growing use of recycled or disposable plastic packaging. Surging demand for eco-friendly packaging has encouraged leading players to use packaging made from disposable or recycled plastic as it is easy to produce in large quantities. Moreover, products in plastic cases are economical, durable, and cost effective, thus boosting plastic adoption and aiding segment expansion.

Offline Segment to Dominate Due to its Convenience and Availability of Wide Variety

According to distribution channel, the market is arrayed into retail outlets/offline and e-commerce/online. The offline segment is further divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, brand stores, and others. The availability of a wide variety of products under one roof along with personalized experience makes offline stores the ideal choice for consumers driving segment proliferation.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report makes inclusion of:

Drivers, restraints, threats, and challenges affecting market trends

List of key industry players

Key developments undertaken by leading companies to boost profits

Impact of COVID-19 on market valuation and growth

Crucial insights into growth trends of each segment and region.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Preference for Naturally-Derived Products to Drive Market Escalation

The increasing awareness regarding organic products derived from natural ingredients has escalated consumer interest in plant derivatives, including essential oils in refillable deodorant industries. This growing awareness has encouraged leading deodorant companies to use natural fragrances as a highlight to sell their products. Moreover, leading players, such as Fussy, Humankind, Myro, and others, are investing funds in developing new products which will further propel the refillable deodorants market growth. For example, in July 2022, Fussy, a sustainable deodorant brand, introduced a new rosé-inspired scented deodorant infused with bitter orange, grapefruit, and strawberry.

On the other hand, deodorants and fragrances are made of several synthetically manufactured ingredients that can cause allergic reactions such as dermatitis, rashes, and skin irritation, which will hamper market augmentation.

Regional Insights:

Europe to Lead Owing to Expansion of Grooming Sector and Growing Number of Startups

Europe accounted for majority of the refillable deodorants market share in 2022 due to the growth of the grooming sector. Consumers are focusing a lot on their looks and body odor nowadays, which is boosting marketing expansion in the region. Furthermore, the rising number of startups and launch of innovative products by Unilever plc and Procter & Gamble Inc. will also attribute to market growth in this region.

The growth of the retail industry, rising popularity of westernized culture of shopping, and rising income level of consumers are the factors aiding market augmentation in Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape:

Product Launches by Industry Leaders to Propel Market Expansion

Leading players of refillable deodorants are making tactical decisions such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches to enhance geographical reach, maximize profits, and improve product portfolio. For instance, in February 2021, the Procter & Gamble Company announced the launch of its new refillable deodorants under its brands Secret and Old Spice. The new launch is due to the company's focus on increasing the portfolio of sustainable and biodegradable products.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Landscape Profitability of Refillable Deodorant Dispensers over Single Use Common Plastic Dispensers Trends in Deodorant Packaging (Innovations) Recent Industry Developments: Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities to Support the Market

Global Refillable Deodorants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Refillable Spray Deodorants Refillable Stick Deodorants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Packaging Metal Glass Plastic Paper Roll Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Retail Outlets/ Offline E-commerce/ Online Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development:

April 2021: Dove, a subsidiary of Unilever plc, unveiled its first-ever refillable deodorant to decrease plastic wastage. The company collaborated with Plastic Planet and VanBerlo to design palm-sized, white, refillable stainless-steel cases with white outer packaging made from 100% Forest Stewardship Council-grade paper.

