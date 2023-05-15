LiDAR Software Market 2023 | ADAS and Surveillance Expected to Contribute to the Market Growth - InsightAce Study Says

Jersey City, NJ, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global LiDAR Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Forestry & Environmental, Survey & Mapping, Automotive, Construction & Infrastructure), Technology Type (Mechanical And Solid States), Product Type (Simulation, Mapping, And Processing Software), And Deployment (Airborne And Terrestrial)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global LiDAR Software Market is estimated to reach over USD 1485.92 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.58% during the forecast period.

Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) is a sophisticated remote sensing system that detects, identifies, and generates a precise 3-D virtual representation of an object. With the use of a high-intensity laser tool, a micro electromechanical system (MEMS) scanner, and a GPS trans-receiver, LiDAR is utilized to create 3D and 2D images. Seismology, geomatics, aerial laser swath mapping, atmospheric physics, archaeology, geomorphology, and other applications make use of LiDAR.







Free PDF Report Brochure @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1804





Furthermore, industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, and others employ LiDAR systems in a variety of applications. LiDAR technology is utilized in the automobile industry to navigate and control autonomous vehicles. The growing demand for advanced 3D imaging technology from various surveillance and security applications is providing impetus for LiDAR adoption. The increased need for aerial LiDAR systems from mapping and cartography to explore and discover various untapped regions and historical details is also propelling the LiDAR market.

Recent Developments:

In January 2023, PR Boost-Vaisala announced WindCube Lidar upgrades, including new design features, measuring capabilities, and support services for optimal Wind Resource Assessment in adverse weather conditions across a wide range of regions.

List of Prominent Players in the LiDAR Software Market:

Phoenix LiDAR Systems

Terrasolid

GreenValley International

Geo-Plus

GeoCue

Routescene

YellowScan

LeddarTech Inc.

Blickfeld GmbH

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd. (CHC Navigation)

Leica Geosystems AG - Part of Hexagon AB

Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd

Teledyne Geospatial

Seoul Robotics

Neuvition, Inc.

MatrixSpace

Aeva Inc.

Outsight SA





Get Customized Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1804





Global LiDAR Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 345.04 Mn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 1845.92 Mn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 20.58 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Application, Technology Type, Product Type, And Deployment Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Ground-based LiDARs are widely used in a variety of applications, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), meteorology, and others. As the popularity of these applications grows, so will the market demand for LiDAR. LiDAR is widely utilized in the construction industry to make a precise 3D reproduction of buildings and cities. Major players in this market are concentrating their efforts on developing and deploying an enhanced LiDAR system for construction applications. With the increased need for self-driving cars, the market for sophisticated LiDAR will rise in the predicted period.

Challenges:

The lower output of autos owing to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants is projected to have a detrimental impact on the automotive sector's demand for LiDAR sensors. The slowdown in the development and demand for self-driving cars is projected to have an influence on the market for LiDAR sensors. Furthermore, supply chain problems may limit market expansion. Furthermore, the financial slowdown caused by the pandemic has pushed automotive behemoths to lower their investment in R&D operations for supplying innovative features and capabilities, which is projected to stymie market growth further.

Regional Trends:

The North America LiDAR Software Market is expected to report a major market share in terms of revenue and is projected to develop at a high CAGR in the near future. This expansion can be attributed to an increase in the number of growing startups, expanding usage of fundamental 3D and 4D imaging technologies, and the emerging adoption of solid-state LiDAR systems across a wide range of applications. Key firms in this area are spending heavily on a variety of projects that will contribute significantly to the growth of the light detection and ranging market. In the United States, for example, "Google Car" is one of the new projects based on LiDAR technology. The increasing use of integrated LiDAR systems in applications such as ADAS and surveillance is also expected to contribute to the development of the North American LiDAR market.





Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1804





Segmentation of LiDAR Software Market-

By Application-

Forestry and Environmental

Survey and Mapping

Automotive

Construction and Infrastructure

Others

By Technology Type-

Mechanical

Solid State

By Product Type-

Simulation Software

Mapping Software

Processing Software

By Deployment-

Airborne

Terrestrial

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/