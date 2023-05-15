India Affordable Housing Market Report 2023: Adoption of Green and Sustainable Building Practices Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Affordable Housing Market By Providers (Government, Private Builders, Public-Private Partnership), By Income Category (EWS, LIG, MIG), By Size of Unit, By Location, By Population, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India Affordable Housing Market was valued at USD 1824.35 million in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 19.80% through 2028.



Affordable housing is a big problem in developing countries, including India, where the vast majority of people cannot afford to buy homes because of the high market price. While the land is the primary obstacle to affordable housing in urban centers, there are particular strategies for certain places.



Rising Middle-class Population Enhances the Affordable Housing Market



The need for affordable housing in India is being driven by the country's expanding middle class. India's middle-class population is expanding and is anticipated to continue to grow during the forecast period. The National Council of Applied Economic Research estimates that India's middle-class population will have grown from around 47 million in 2010 to over 200 million by 2025.

The need for affordable housing is being driven by the growth of the middle class, as more individuals are seeking houses that meet their requirements and budgets. To fulfill the demands of the expanding middle-class population, the government and private developers are placing more and more focus on offering affordable housing alternatives. Overall, the expanding middle-class population in India is boosting demand for affordable housing, and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period.



Increasing Working Population



The demand for cheap housing is driven by India's growing working population. By 2050, India is expected to have one of the largest employment markets in the world, with a population of over 1 billion people who are of working age. As this population expands, there will be an increasing need for housing, especially in metropolitan regions where most of the job possibilities are located.

Additionally, the public and private sectors would need to work with an intensive effort to provide working-class residents with affordable homes. In general, it is important to address the issue of affordable housing in India and make sure that the expanding working population has access to it.



Adoption of Green and Sustainable Building Practices



The adoption of green and sustainable construction methods can encourage the development of affordable housing in India, as green buildings are meant to be energy-efficient, which can result in decreased operational costs for the residents. This is crucial for affordable housing since it might eventually make the house more affordable. Green buildings also employ low-emission materials and have superior ventilation systems, which improve the quality of the air within the building. In affordable housing, where residents do not have access to medical services, this can result in better health outcomes for inhabitants.

Moreover, green buildings generally involve the usage of renewable energy sources, such as solar electricity. This can minimize homeowners' electricity costs and lessen their reliance on non-renewable energy sources. Hence, by lowering operating costs, enhancing indoor air quality, and utilizing renewable energy, the adoption of green and sustainable construction principles can spur the creation of affordable housing in India.



Challenges: High Cost of Land and Construction Materials



The high cost of land and construction materials in India is a key obstacle in delivering affordable homes to its population. Due to a lack of available land, population expansion, and urbanization, land prices in India have been growing quickly. This has made it a problem for developers to secure land at inexpensive costs, which in turn raises the cost of the project, and the restricted supply of affordable building supplies is another important obstacle. The high cost of raw materials such as cement, steel, and bricks make it difficult for developers to construct affordable housing.





Recent Developments & Investments:

Budget 2023 focuses on the market for affordable housing and helps to boost the infrastructure sector. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) budget was increased by 66% from last year. The country's finance minister also announced the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF), which would be used to improve urban infrastructure in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

In Union Budget 2022-23: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs received USD 9.85 billion from the Union Government to construct housing for both urban and rural residents. The government has allocated USD 130.57 billion to develop the infrastructure sector, providing a considerable boost to the infrastructure industry across the country. India was expected to construct 43,000 houses per day from 2019 to 2022 in order to achieve the objective of providing housing for everyone by that time. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY-Urban) plan has authorized 122.69 lakh residences as of August 22, 2022.



Report Scope:



In this report, the India Affordable Housing Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



India Affordable Housing Market, By Providers:

Government,

Private Builders,

Public-Private Partnership

India Affordable Housing Market, By Income Category:

EWS

LIG

MIG

India Affordable Housing Market, By Size of Unit:

Up to 400 square feet,

400-800 square feet,

Above 800 square feet

India Affordable Housing Market, By Location:

Metro

Non-Metro

India Affordable Housing Market, By Population:

Slum Population

Non-Slum Population

India Affordable Housing Market, By Region:

South

West

North

East

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of Covid-19 on India Affordable Housing Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. India Affordable Housing Market Overview



7. India Affordable Housing Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Providers (Government, Private Builders, Public-Private Partnership)

7.2.2. By Income Category (EWS, LIG, MIG)

7.2.3. By Size of Unit (Up to 400 square feet, 400-800 square feet, Above 800 square feet)

7.2.4. By Location (Metro, Non-Metro)

7.2.5. By Population (Slum Population, Non-Slum Population)

7.2.6. By Region (South, West, North and East)

7.2.7. By Company (2022)

7.3. Market Map (By Providers, By Income Category, By Size Of Unit, By Location, By Population, By Region)



8. South India Affordable Housing Market Outlook



9. West India Affordable Housing Market Outlook



10. North India Affordable Housing Market Outlook



11. East India Affordable Housing Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



15. RBI Guidelines for Loan Sanction/Approval



16. Pricing Analysis



17. India Economic Profile



18. Company Profiles



19. Strategic Recommendations



20. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited

Migsun Infrahomes Private Limited

Nila Infrastructures Limited

DLF Limited

Godrej Properties Limited

Unitech Limited

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Private Limited

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

