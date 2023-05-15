Multicancer Screening Market | Recent Innovation and Upcoming Trends Analysis - Exclusive InsightAce Report

Jersey City, NJ, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Multicancer Screening Market is estimated to reach over USD 6.57 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.32% during the forecast period.

Due to reasons such as the rising incidence of cancer and the government's increased emphasis on cancer early detection, the market for multi-cancer early detection (MCED) is anticipated to expand. According to the WHO, cancer will account for about 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in every six, making it the top cause of death worldwide. One-third of cancer-related deaths are caused by smoking, high body mass index, drinking, obesity, and raised cholesterol.

With more people becoming aware of the pros of early cancer detection for enhancing patient survival and lowering treatment costs, the market presents tremendous potential. To increase screening rates, numerous hospitals and community health centers are working. Cancer screening rates have significantly decreased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was caused by the pandemic. As the coronavirus pandemic spread in 2020, the number of screenings dropped sharply. Other screening facilities battled severe staffing shortages and temporarily shuttered operations.





Free PDF Report Brochure @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1795





Additionally, due to the worry that they might contract COVID-19, people were hesitant to go to hospitals/clinics and other similar healthcare facilities for non-emergency procedures. However, in 2021 and 2022, the cancer screening rate returned to normal.

Furthermore, the creation of tests that can precisely and simultaneously look for indications of a wide range of cancers, the majority of which lack an effective screening method at the moment, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the overall market. For example, GENECAST, GRAIL, and Thrive Earlier Detection significantly increase the potential of liquid biopsy and present new MCED opportunities.

Recent Developments:

In December 2022, The LENA Q51(R) launch has been scheduled for January 2023, according to Alercell. It is a DNA-based diagnostic test for leukaemia that can find up to 51 gene abnormalities in those who have the disease.

In June 2022, A CE mark was awarded to Burning Rock Biotech Limited for its OverC multi-cancer detection blood test. A high-quality in vitro diagnostic tool based on next-generation sequencing (NGS) is the OverC Multi-Cancer Detection Blood Test.

List of Prominent Players in the Multicancer Screening Market:



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Burning Rock DX

Danaher Corporation

Exact Sciences Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fulgent Genetics.

Genecast Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Guardant Health, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Tempus

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.





Get Customized Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1795





Multicancer Screening Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 1.85 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 6.57 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 15.32 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Test Type, Technology, Sample, Method, Cancer Type, Application, And End-User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The market will develop as a result of the expanding use of multi-cancer early detection in the hospital and laboratory sectors. Increased awareness and government emphasis on early detection tests have contributed to the multi-cancer early detection market's high potential growth. In order to prevent delays in diagnosis and cancer treatment, for instance, WHO assists the Member States in creating and implementing cancer early diagnosis and screening programs based on assessments of their viability and cost-effectiveness. It is anticipated that the market for multi-cancer early-detection tests will experience exponential growth.

Challenges:

The gathering of sufficient safety and efficacy data required for regulatory approval is a crucial aspect anticipated to limit market revenue growth. One of the main obstacles to MCED experiments is gathering enough safety and efficacy data for regulatory approval.

The majority of the long-term survival data for currently approved single cancer screening tests have come from prospective and observational research, with some data on short-term survival coming from prospective Randomised Controlled Trials (RCTs) and epidemiological studies in the post-marketing setting. However, there are logistical difficulties in producing clinically validating and useful proof for MCED screening tests, which detect rare cancer forms. NCI recently issued a request for information from test creators regarding their openness to participating in studies and their ongoing work on clinical trials for MCED tests and other research opportunities.

Regional Trends:

The market share belonged to Europe. The increased funding for R&D and the rising incidence of cancer are credited with the region's rise. For instance, the EU-funded DeteCTCs initiative aims to raise the bar for the detection and treatment of cancer patients by speeding up the commercialization of the CellMate invention. CellMate uses advanced universal circulating cancer cell capture and detection technologies, DNA sequencing, and AI-powered bioinformatics to concurrently identify many cancer types at an early stage with just one blood draw.





Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1795





Segmentation of Multicancer Screening Market-

By Test Type-

Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs)

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs)

By Technology-

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Other Technologies

By Sample-

Tissue

Blood

Saliva and Buccal Swab

Others

By Method -

DNA

RNA

Proteins

By Cancer Type-

Breast and Gynecologic

Gastrointestinal

Endocrine

Genitourinary

Skin

Brain/Nervous System

Sarcoma

Hematological Malignancies

Lung

Head and Neck

Other Cancer Types

By Application -

Clinical

Research

By End User -

Hospitals

Diagnostic and Clinical Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutions

Other End Users

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/