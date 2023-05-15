Controlled Environment Agriculture Market to Grow at CAGR of 17.65% through 2032 - The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global controlled environment agriculture market is expected to grow from USD 85.26 billion in 2022 to USD 433.19 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 17.65% during the forecast period 2023-2032.



Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) can be classified based on production technology such as aquaponics, hydroponics, aeroponics and soil-based. This type of agriculture takes knowledge from various disciplines to optimise crop quality and production efficiency in not-so-sufficient arable land. Based on many sources, CEA is more than 90% efficient in water use and produces around 10 to 250 times higher yield per unit area. It generates around 80% less wastage in comparison to traditional filed production. Many organisations involved in CEA focus on variables that can be controlled using automation, like humidity, temperature, carbon dioxide, light, nutrients, etc. In this type of agriculture, there is a use of technology and data for growing crops for food, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications, among others.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global controlled environment agriculture market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In September 2022: Gathom Greens, in the Series E round, raised USD 310 Million. The organization plans to use this budget to help greenhouses under construction in Georgia, Texas and Colorado. There is also a plan for facility expansion in Illinois and Rhode Island. The organization also acquired FresH2O Growers Inc, which was the producer of leafy green salad products. The acquisition also includes a 540,000-square-foot hydroponic greenhouse which supplies grocery stores in the mid-Atlantic region. This helps the organization in expanding productivity and reach.



Market Growth & Trends



Recent trends suggest that the investment has increased for the CEA market. Based on one of the studies, in 2017, hundreds of millions of dollars were invested in hi-tech CEA facilities like Bowery Farms, AeroFrams and Plenty. Moreover, there is an investment by high-profile investors such as Jeff Bezos and Kimbal Musk. Well-established firms such as Goldman Sachs and Prudential have also invested in the Controlled Environment Agriculture sector. It significantly saves land usage. For instance, when the crops are vertically stacked in the purpose-built facility, their production equals 4 to 6 acres in a single indoor acre. It varies based on the crops; if one is growing strawberries, traditional farming would need 30 acres to produce the amount which can be produced by one acre of vertical farming space. Indoor farming is gaining lots of attention from retailers, supermarkets, pharmaceutical organizations and investors. The supply chain also reduces in size as farmers could use CEA for growing a large variety of produce locally. It benefits everyone in the supply chain, including consumers. Moreover, CEA helps in delivering food of consistent quality and quantity. There is also no requirement to add wax coatings and preservatives to preserve fresh produce consumer-ready. Recently CEA demand has been increasing. For instance, the global vertical farming market was around USD 3.12 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 16.77 billion by 2027. Moreover, there are advantages of government schemes; like in the UK and Europe, many of the farming decisions for the crops are based on government subsidies available at the time. For encouraging more environmentally friendly land management, many grants are available for controlled environment agriculture.



Key Findings



• In 2022, the tomato segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40.54% and market revenue of 34.57 billion.



The crop segment is divided into leafy greens, tomato, strawberries, cucumber, pepper, cannabis and others. In 2022, the tomato segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40.54% and market revenue of 34.57 billion. Growing tomatoes hydroponically leads to less chance of plant disease, faster plant growth and greater yield of crops. Moreover, it is broadly used in food processing and is in great demand worldwide.



• In 2022, the hydroponics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45.12% and market revenue of 38.47 billion.



The method segment is divided into hydroponics, aquaponics, aeroponics and others. In 2022, the hydroponics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45.12% and market revenue of 38.47 billion. This factor is because of huge market opportunities, and many investors have entered this sector.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Controlled Environment Agriculture Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Europe region occurred as the largest market for the global controlled environment agriculture industry, with a market share of 35.01% and a market value of around 29.85 billion in 2022. Rapid technological advancement, urbanization and high demand for vegetables and fruits are some factors that made Europe the largest player. Governments are focusing on taking initiatives to support the production of organic produce. For instance, in May 2020, European Commission came up with Farm to Fork strategy for decreasing chemical pesticide use by 50%, nutrient loss by 50% and fertilizer usage by 20%



Key players operating in the global controlled environment agriculture market are:



• Aero Farms

• Jingpeng

• Infinite Harvest

• Mirai

• Lufa Farms

• Green Sense Farms

• Metro Farms

• Plenty (Bright Farms)

• Greenland

• Scafil

• Sky Greens

• IDEA Protected Horticulture

• Metropolis Farms

• Gotham Greens

• Garden Fresh Farms

This study forecasts revenue and volume at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global controlled environment agriculture market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Controlled Environment Agriculture Market by Crop:



• Leafy Greens

• Tomato

• Strawberries

• Cucumber

• Pepper

• Cannabis

• Others



Global Controlled Environment Agriculture Market by Method:



• Hydroponics

• Aquaponics

• Aeroponics

• Others



About the report:



The global controlled environment agriculture market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



