Global 3D Printing Market Growth Analysis Report 2023-2028 - Growing Demand from Automotive, Consumer Products, and Industrial Verticals to Create Opportunities

The "Global 3D Printing Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Offering (Printer, Material, Software, Service), Process, Application, Vertical, Technology and Region - Growth Drivers and Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D printing market is projected to reach from USD 15 billion in 2023 to USD 34.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.1%

Some key factors attributing to the growth of 3D printers involve ease in developing customized products, reduction in manufacturing cost and process downtime, government investments in 3D printing projects, and development of new industrial-grade 3D printing materials.

The recession's impact on the 3D printing market has been analyzed in this study. The short-term outlook for semiconductors and materials revenues is expected to be worse in the third quarter of 2023.

Rising inflation, increasing interest rates, unemployment, and energy crises will lead to slow economic activity. As a result, end-user industries experience deterioration of their businesses, cash flow, and ability to obtain financing, delaying or canceling product purchase plans.

Industrial printer market to hold a significant share of the 3D printer market during the forecast period

Industrial printers are used for professional and production purposes in the aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, energy, jewellery, and engineering industries.

Industrial printers are used to generate concept models, precision and functional prototypes, master patterns and molds for tooling, visual and functional prototypes, and real end-use parts. These printers use powders to develop molds and parts with superior accuracy up to 28 m layer thickness. High-performance materials, resins, metals, and alloys are mixed to develop extremely resistant, flexible, and strong parts.

FDM technology to hold the largest share of 3D printing market during the forecast period

FDM technology can produce prototypes and functional parts faster and at a low cost from various thermoplastic materials. The lead times of FDM are short (as fast as next-day delivery) due to the high availability of the technology.

A wide range of thermoplastic materials is available for prototyping and non-commercial functional applications. These materials are used to manufacture high-precision plastic components. FDM is a clean, simple-to-use, and office-friendly 3D printing technology.

It supports production-grade thermoplastics, which are mechanically and environmentally stable, and the technology is used to develop complex geometries and cavities. Stratasys (US), Ultimaker (Netherlands), and Afinia 3D (US) are some of the leading companies providing FDM-based 3D printing systems and services.

Consumer products vertical for 3D printing market is expected to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period

The 3D printing market for consumer products has been growing with the rise in the adoption of desktop or personal printers. The introduction of low-cost desktop 3D printers, costing below USD 1,000, has driven the adoption of 3D printers.

Many start-up companies have entered the 3D printing industry with their services, such as designing, prototyping, or manufacturing customized functional products. Even the e-commerce giants such as Amazon (US), Staples (US), and the UPS Store (US) have entered the 3D printing market by providing customized consumer products as well as selling various branded desktop 3D printers.

Europe to hold a significant share of the 3D printing market during the forecast period

Europe is projected to hold a significantly large share for 3D printing market during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the major countries contributing to the 3D printing market in Europe. The technique is widely used in the consumer, aerospace, automobile, and healthcare industries.

Technological advancements, increased availability of various raw materials, regulatory policies, government support, low financial requirements, and the ability to facilitate fast and accurate product development are the major factors driving the 3D printing market in Europe.

The European Space Agency (ESA) recently developed an X-Ray telescope using plasma metal deposition 3D printing. The ESA space telescope is designed to search for black holes and hot map structures to determine their physical properties. The demonstrator parts of this telescope will be designed and 3D printed by RHP Technology, an Austrian company.

Competitive landscape

The report profiles key players in the 3D printing market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Intuitive Surgical (US), DJI (China), Daifuku (Japan), iRobot (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), JD.com Inc. (China), DeLaval (Sweden), Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), and Northrop Grumman (US) among others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 290 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $34.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.1% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Growing Demand from Automotive, Consumer Products, and Industrial Verticals to Create Opportunities for Players in 3D Printing Market

Industrial Segment to Dominate Market for 3D Printers from 2023 to 2028

Powder Bed Fusion Segment to Lead 3D Printing Market Throughout Forecast Period

Printers Segment and US to Account for Largest Share of 3D Printing Market, in Terms of Value, in 2023

3D Printing Market in Asia-Pacific to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Company Profiles

Key Companies

Stratasys

3D Systems

Materialise

EOS

General Electric

Desktop Metal

Voxeljet

HP

SLM Solutions

Renishaw

Other Players

Protolabs

Cleangreen3D

Optomec

Groupe Gorge

Ultimaker

Beijing Tiertime

XYZprinting

Hoganas

Covestro

Nexa3D

Trumpf

Formlabs

Markforged

Carbon

Nano Dimension

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Ease in Development of Customized Products

Reduction in Manufacturing Cost and Process Downtime

Global Government Investment in 3D Printing Projects

Availability of Wide Variety of Industrial-Grade 3D Printing Materials

Restraints

Lack of Standardized Testing Methods to Verify Mechanical Properties of 3D Printing Materials and High Cost of Raw Materials

Inadequate Design and Process Control Data due to Lack of Printing Material Specifications

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Medical Products and Supplies in Post-Pandemic Scenario

Rapid Advancements in Printing Technologies and Materials and Development of Knowledge and Skills Progression Framework

Emerging Applications of 3D Printing Technology in Automotive, Printed Electronics, Jewelry, and Education Fields

Challenges

Ensuring Consistent Quality of Final 3D Product with Repeatable and Stable Production Processes

Threat of Copyright Infringement

Decline in Sales of 3D Printing Devices due to Recession Impact

Case Studies

Ashley Furniture Manufactured Replacement and Spare Parts Using 3D Printing Technology to Reduce Overall Cost

Flashforge Developed 3D Printing Solutions to Upgrade Channel Letter Production Technology at Reduced Cost

3D Printed Technology Was Adopted by Adidas to Manufacture Standard Midsoles and by BOA to Produce Fasteners for Sneakers

DLR Incorporated Additive Manufacturing to Optimize Fluid Dynamics

ACS Used 3D Printers to Print Custom Ear Products, Hearing Aids, and Earphones in Bulk

Porsche Adopted Additive Manufacturing Technique to Produce EV Parts

Decathlon and Cobra Golf Used 3D Printing Technology to Design Sports Equipment

Nexa3D and Form Labs Developed Nasopharyngeal (NP) Swabs and Face Shields Using 3D Printing Technique to Cope with COVID-19

Waveoptics and Luxecel Created 3D-Printed Module to Design and Manufacture Lenses and Eyeglasses

BMW Incorporated 3D Printers to Produce Polymer Parts Using Multi-Jet Fusion and Selective Laser Sintering Techniques

Pricing Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Mapping

Material Suppliers

Polymer Providers

Metal Providers

Software Providers

Printer Providers

Industrial 3D Printer Providers

Desktop 3D Printer Providers

Technology Analysis

Key Emerging Technologies

Hybrid Manufacturing

Adjacent Technologies

CNC Machining

Technology Trends

Shift Toward Service Providers for Functional Parts

Entry of Printing Giants into 3D Printing Market

Consolidation of 3D Printing Market with Entry of Large Industrial Enterprises

