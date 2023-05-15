Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market is Exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% to 2031 | Latest InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By condition (Herniated Disc, Spinal Stenosis, Degenerative Disc Disease, Spinal Deformity, Spinal Fracture, Spinal Infection, and Spinal Tumor) and end user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Orthopedic Clinics)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The Global Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market is estimated to reach over USD 8.13 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

The discipline of minimally invasive surgery has been revolutionized by surgical robots, and surgeons' acceptance of them is growing internationally. The value of minimally invasive surgical (MIS) procedures is significantly improved for the patient as well as insurance providers because they are considerably less expensive than in-patient and traditional open surgeries with the same results.







Free PDF Report Brochure @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1794





In the upcoming years, this pattern is likely to persist. The rising introduction of the latest products and a rising count of product updates by various market leaders for acquiring a considerable market share are expected to create robust growth opportunities during the anticipated period. For example, Abbott introduced a minimally invasive heart valve repair device in India in December 2020 to treat mitral regurgitation.

Compared to conventional open surgeries, minimally invasive surgeries are lesser frightening. Traditional or old procedures carried out using standard laparoscopic tools could be hard and painful. The process is carried out using unique, smaller equipment and minimally invasive laparoscopic cameras inserted through smaller incisions. After minimally invasive surgeries, patients can recover more quickly and with less pain.

Recent Developments:

In October 2021, Medtronic became the only business to combine spinal implants, biologics, navigation, robots, and AI-powered data for surgeons and patients, expanding the ecosystem of minimally invasive spine surgery.

List of Prominent Players in the Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market:

AMS Group

Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Aurora Spine, Inc.

B. Braun SE

Boston Scientific Corporation

Globus Medical, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

NuVasive, Inc.

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.

Precision Spine, Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Spineart

Spineology Inc.

Stryker Corporation





Get Customized Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1794





Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 3.30 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 8.13 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 10.7 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Condition, End-user Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The market is expanding as a result of numerous technological advancements, including the creation of sophisticated bone grafting solutions and the use of materials that are more durable than metal. In the population of the world, degenerative spinal diseases are becoming more common. The estimated 413 million people who suffer from degenerative spine disease globally, according to the World Health Organisation, are anticipated to drive the expansion of the market for spine implants and surgery equipment. In addition, it is predicted that an increase in hospitals and surgical facilities would create new growth possibilities for the market for spinal implants and surgical equipment in the years to come.

Challenges:

On the other hand, it is anticipated that the market for spinal implants and surgical devices will grow slowly over the targeted period due to the rising cost of treatment methods. The need for spinal implants and surgical equipment may face additional difficulties in the near future due to a shortage of physicians and a lack of knowledge and education.

Regional Trends:

Over the forecast period, the minimally invasive spine surgery market is anticipated to expand in North America. The adoption of minimally invasive procedures, the prevalence of spinal illnesses, and technical developments in the field of spine surgery will all play a significant role in the market's growth over the coming years. The fundamental reason for the rapid development of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) across the country in the United States, among other things, is the reduced cost of outpatient surgical services. In the United States, there are more than 180 ASCs that conduct minimally invasive spine surgery (MISS), according to Becker's Healthcare data updated in January 2022, with Florida having the most ASCs that perform MISS with 21 out of all other states in the country. Therefore, it is anticipated that over the course of the forecast period, the growth of the examined market in the country will be driven by the rise in ASCs in the nation offering low-cost and affordable MISS.





Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1794









Segmentation of Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market-

By Condition-

Herniated Disc

Spinal Stenosis

Degenerative Disc Disease

Spinal Deformity

Spinal Fracture

Spinal Infection

Spinal Tumor

By End User-

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/