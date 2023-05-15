New York, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032492/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market to Reach $51 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pharmaceutical Filtration estimated at US$12.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 19.3% over the period 2022-2030. Membrane Filters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 24.9% CAGR and reach US$19.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Prefilters & Depth Media segment is readjusted to a revised 20.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.9% CAGR



The Pharmaceutical Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.1% and 16.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- 3M Company

- Amazon Filters Ltd.

- Danaher Corporation, Inc.

- Eaton Corporation Plc

- Filtration Group Corporation

- GE Healthcare

- Graver Technologies, LLC

- Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

- Merck KGaA

- Pall Corporation

- Parker Hannifin Corporation

- Porvair Filtration Group

- Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032492/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pharmaceutical Filtration - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Membrane Filters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Membrane Filters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Membrane Filters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prefilters & Depth Media by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Prefilters & Depth Media by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Prefilters & Depth Media

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Use Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Single-Use Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Single-Use Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartridges & Capsules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cartridges & Capsules by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Cartridges & Capsules

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Filter Holders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Filter Holders by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Filter Holders by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanofiltration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Nanofiltration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Nanofiltration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Techniques by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Techniques by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Techniques by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfiltration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Microfiltration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Microfiltration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultrafiltration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Ultrafiltration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Ultrafiltration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Final Product Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Final Product Processing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Final Product

Processing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Raw

Material Filtration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Raw Material Filtration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Raw Material Filtration

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Separation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Cell Separation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Cell Separation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Purification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Water Purification by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Water Purification by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Purification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Air Purification by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Air Purification by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 49: World Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Product - Membrane Filters,

Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems, Cartridges &

Capsules, Filter Holders and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration by

Product - Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media,

Single-Use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Membrane

Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems,

Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Technique - Other Techniques,

Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and Nanofiltration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration by

Technique - Other Techniques, Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration

and Nanofiltration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Techniques, Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and Nanofiltration

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Application - Final Product

Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water

Purification and Air Purification - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 57: USA Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration by

Application - Final Product Processing, Raw Material

Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification and Air

Purification Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Final

Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell Separation,

Water Purification and Air Purification for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Product - Membrane Filters,

Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems, Cartridges &

Capsules, Filter Holders and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Product - Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media,

Single-Use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems,

Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Technique - Other Techniques,

Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and Nanofiltration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Technique - Other Techniques, Microfiltration,

Ultrafiltration and Nanofiltration Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Techniques, Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and

Nanofiltration for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Application - Final Product

Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water

Purification and Air Purification - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Application - Final Product Processing, Raw Material

Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification and Air

Purification Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell

Separation, Water Purification and Air Purification for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Product - Membrane Filters,

Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems, Cartridges &

Capsules, Filter Holders and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Product - Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media,

Single-Use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems,

Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Technique - Other Techniques,

Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and Nanofiltration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Technique - Other Techniques, Microfiltration,

Ultrafiltration and Nanofiltration Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Techniques, Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and

Nanofiltration for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Application - Final Product

Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water

Purification and Air Purification - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Application - Final Product Processing, Raw Material

Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification and Air

Purification Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell

Separation, Water Purification and Air Purification for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Product - Membrane Filters,

Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems, Cartridges &

Capsules, Filter Holders and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Product - Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media,

Single-Use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems,

Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Technique - Other Techniques,

Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and Nanofiltration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Technique - Other Techniques, Microfiltration,

Ultrafiltration and Nanofiltration Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Techniques, Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and

Nanofiltration for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Application - Final Product

Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water

Purification and Air Purification - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 84: China Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Application - Final Product Processing, Raw Material

Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification and Air

Purification Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell

Separation, Water Purification and Air Purification for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Product - Membrane Filters,

Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems, Cartridges &

Capsules, Filter Holders and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Product - Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media,

Single-Use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems,

Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Technique - Other Techniques,

Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and Nanofiltration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Technique - Other Techniques, Microfiltration,

Ultrafiltration and Nanofiltration Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Techniques, Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and

Nanofiltration for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Application - Final Product

Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water

Purification and Air Purification - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Application - Final Product Processing, Raw Material

Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification and Air

Purification Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell

Separation, Water Purification and Air Purification for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Product - Membrane Filters,

Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems, Cartridges &

Capsules, Filter Holders and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Product - Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media,

Single-Use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems,

Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Technique - Other Techniques,

Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and Nanofiltration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Technique - Other Techniques, Microfiltration,

Ultrafiltration and Nanofiltration Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Techniques, Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and

Nanofiltration for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Application - Final Product

Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water

Purification and Air Purification - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 105: France Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Application - Final Product Processing, Raw Material

Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification and Air

Purification Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell

Separation, Water Purification and Air Purification for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Product - Membrane Filters,

Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems, Cartridges &

Capsules, Filter Holders and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Product - Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth

Media, Single-Use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter

Holders and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems,

Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Technique - Other Techniques,

Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and Nanofiltration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Technique - Other Techniques, Microfiltration,

Ultrafiltration and Nanofiltration Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Techniques, Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and

Nanofiltration for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Filtration by Application - Final Product

Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032492/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________