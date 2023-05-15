Global Contact Lens Solutions Market to Grow by $435.7 Million During 2023-2027

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contact Lens Solutions Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The contact lens solutions market is forecast to grow by USD 435.7 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period. This report on the contact lens solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased preference for contact lens over spectacles, leveraging internet platforms to create awareness, and innovative product launches.



The analyst's contact lens solutions market is segmented as below:

By Type

Multipurpose

Hydrogen peroxide-based

Rigid gas permeable and others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies high brand loyalty as one of the prime reasons driving the contact lens solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing prevalence of vision impairment and advancement in technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on the contact lens solutions market covers the following areas:

Contact lens solutions market sizing

Contact lens solutions market forecast

Contact lens solutions market industry analysis

The analyst's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading contact lens solutions market vendors that include Alcon Inc., Allergan, Aqualens, Avizor S. A., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, CLEAR CONSCIENCE LLC, Eye Care Solutions, Horien Medical Sp. z o.o., HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., KOREA Medicare Co. Ltd., Menicon Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, OC VISION, Oculus Pvt. Ltd., Palmist Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Schalcon S.p.A, Silverson Machines Inc., and The Cooper Companies Inc. Also, the contact lens solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channe

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Alcon Inc.

Allergan

Aqualens

Avizor S. A.

Bausch Health Co. Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

CLEAR CONSCIENCE LLC

Eye Care Solutions

Horien Medical Sp. z o.o.

HOYA Corp.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

KOREA Medicare Co. Ltd.

Menicon Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

OC VISION

Oculus Pvt. Ltd.

Palmist Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

Schalcon S.p.A

Silverson Machines Inc.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

