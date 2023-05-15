Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market Report 2023-2028: Rise in Demand for Inhalation Anesthesia Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market (2023-2028) by Animal Type, Deployment, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market is estimated to be USD 848.86 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1215.81 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.45%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Disease

Rise in Demand for Inhalation Anaesthesia

Restraints

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Increase in Funding From Private & Government Organizations

Ongoing Advancement in Surgical Process and Healthcare IT

Challenges

Strict Rules and Regulations Imposed in the Approval by Government

Side effects Associated with the Health



Market Segmentations



The Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market is segmented based on Animal Type, Deployment, End-Users, and Geography.

By Animal Type, the market is classified into Cattle, Equine, Poultry, and Swine.

By Deployment, the market is classified into Cloud and On-Premise.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Pet Owners, Research Institutes, and Veterinarians.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Companies Mentioned

Afimilk Agricultural Cooperative Ltd.

Cayuse, LLC

Dindog Tech, S.L.

Envira Sostenible SA

Evonik Industries Ag

Fancom B.V.

FirmCloud Corp.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Hippo Manager Software, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Noldus Information Technology B.V.

Nordhealth Oy

OERCA, LLC

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Rex Technologies GmbH

Stoelting Co.

Timeless Veterinary Systems Inc.

Vetter Software, Inc.

VIA Information Systems

