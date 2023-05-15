Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market Report 2023-2028: Rise in Demand for Inhalation Anesthesia Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market (2023-2028) by Animal Type, Deployment, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market is estimated to be USD 848.86 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1215.81 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.45%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Disease
- Rise in Demand for Inhalation Anaesthesia
Restraints
- Volatility in Raw Material Prices
Opportunities
- Increase in Funding From Private & Government Organizations
- Ongoing Advancement in Surgical Process and Healthcare IT
Challenges
- Strict Rules and Regulations Imposed in the Approval by Government
- Side effects Associated with the Health
Market Segmentations
The Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market is segmented based on Animal Type, Deployment, End-Users, and Geography.
- By Animal Type, the market is classified into Cattle, Equine, Poultry, and Swine.
- By Deployment, the market is classified into Cloud and On-Premise.
- By End-Users, the market is classified into Pet Owners, Research Institutes, and Veterinarians.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the Report
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|148
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$848.86 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1215.81 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market, By Animal Type
7 Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market, By Deployment
8 Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market, By End-Users
9 Americas' Animal Health Monitoring Software Market
10 Europe's Animal Health Monitoring Software Market
11 Middle East and Africa's Animal Health Monitoring Software Market
12 APAC's Animal Health Monitoring Software Market
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
15 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Afimilk Agricultural Cooperative Ltd.
- Cayuse, LLC
- Dindog Tech, S.L.
- Envira Sostenible SA
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Fancom B.V.
- FirmCloud Corp.
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- Hippo Manager Software, Inc.
- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Noldus Information Technology B.V.
- Nordhealth Oy
- OERCA, LLC
- Patterson Companies, Inc.
- Rex Technologies GmbH
- Stoelting Co.
- Timeless Veterinary Systems Inc.
- Vetter Software, Inc.
- VIA Information Systems
