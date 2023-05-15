Data Storage Corporation Achieves Profitability for the First Quarter of 2023

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber security, and IT services, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.



Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, commented, “We are implementing a number of strategic business initiatives that are expected to further accelerate growth, such as expanding our dedicated sales teams, hosting revenue-driven sales events, expanding our channel partner programs, and increasing our international footprint through strategic partnerships. At the same time, we remain focused on streamlining operations and consolidating redundant business expenses. By executing on these initiatives, while focusing our efforts on long-term, high-margin, subscription-based contracts, we believe we can achieve sustained profitability and maximize returns for our shareholders.”

“Towards this end, I’m pleased to report we achieved profitability for the first quarter of 2023 on $6.9 million in revenue. We decreased our selling, general and administrative expenses by 13%, as a result of reallocating resources and eliminating redundancies. With approximately $11 million of cash and short-term investments, and no debt, we believe we are well capitalized with a solid balance sheet and poised for rapid organic growth.”

Conference Call

The Company plans to host a conference call at 10:00 am ET today, May 15, 2023, to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2023 which ended March 31, 2023, as well as corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 877-451-6152 for U.S. callers or for international callers 1-201-389-0879. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1612889&tp_key=d98847e007, or on the Company’s News & Events section of the website, www.dtst.com/news-events.

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website (www.dtst.com/news-events) through May 15, 2024. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours following the call, through May 22, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 for U.S. callers or + 1-412-317-6671 for international callers and entering conference ID: 13738533.

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) is a family of fully integrated cyber security, cloud infrastructure, and voice & data companies, built around investments in proprietary IT solutions for a broad range of domestic and global customers, including Fortune 500 clients, across a wide range of industries, such as government, education, and healthcare, with a focus on the rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar business continuity market. A stable and emerging growth leader in cloud infrastructure support, DTST companies operate regional data center facilities across North America, sustainably servicing clients via recurring subscription agreements. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.dtst.com and on Twitter (@DataStorageCorp).

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

DTST@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Data Storage Corporation

[Tables follow]





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,882,039 $ 2,286,722 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $31,136 and $27,250 in 2023 and 2022, respectively) 3,671,170 3,502,836 Marketable securities 9,114,391 9,010,968 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 878,460 584,666 Total Current Assets 15,546,060 15,385,192 Property and Equipment: Property and equipment 7,597,462 7,168,488 Less—Accumulated depreciation (5,177,980 ) (4,956,698 Net Property and Equipment 2,419,482 2,211,790 Other Assets: Goodwill 4,238,671 4,238,671 Operating lease right-of-use assets 175,842 226,501 Other assets 65,736 48,437 Intangible assets, net 1,905,914 1,975,644 Total Other Assets 6,386,163 6,489,253 Total Assets $ 24,351,705 $ 24,086,235 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,699,246 $ 3,207,577 Deferred revenue 309,273 281,060 Finance leases payable 308,180 359,868 Finance leases payable related party 454,115 520,623 Operating lease liabilities short term 143,480 160,657 Total Current Liabilities 4,914,294 4,529,785 Operating lease liabilities 36,733 71,772 Finance leases payable 192,666 281,242 Finance leases payable related party 139,285 256,241 Total Long Term Liabilities 368,684 609,255 Total Liabilities 5,282,978 5,139,040 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) — — Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, Series A par value $.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively — — Common stock, par value $.001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 6,834,627 and 6,822,127 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively 6,835 6,822 Additional paid in capital 39,068,896 38,982,440 Accumulated deficit (19,836,712 ) (19,887,378 Total Data Storage Corp Stockholders' Equity 19,239,019 19,101,884 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary (170,292 ) (154,689 Total Stockholder’s Equity 19,068,727 18,947,195 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 24,351,705 $ 24,086,235



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Sales $ 6,879,723 $ 8,657,199 Cost of sales 4,789,978 6,011,289 Gross Profit 2,089,745 2,645,910 Selling, general and administrative 2,130,759 2,459,866 Income (Loss) from Operations (41,014 ) 186,044 Other Income (Expense) Interest income (expense), net 76,077 (42,660 ) Total Other Income (Expense) 76,077 (42,660 ) Income before provision for income taxes 35,063 143,384 Benefit from income taxes — — Net Income 35,063 143,384 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary 15,603 12,626 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 50,666 $ 156,010 Earnings per Share – Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.02 Earnings per Share – Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.02 Weighted Average Number of Shares - Basic 6,822,127 6,695,966 Weighted Average Number of Shares - Diluted 6,954,320 6,955,900



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS