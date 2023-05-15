MiniLuxe Announces Fleet Expansion in New Growth Market with Studio Opening in Tampa, FL

Boston, Massachusetts, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe, Inc. (“MiniLuxe”) a wholly-owned subsidiary of MiniLuxe Holding Corp (TSXV: MNLX), is pleased to announce the expansion of its studio fleet footprint with a new location in West Central Florida. MiniLuxe celebrated its 21st studio location opening on May 11, 2023, at the Water Street Development in Downtown Tampa.

West Central Florida represents a new growth market for MiniLuxe, and this studio will serve as an anchor for MiniLuxe’s omni-channel expansion in the area. MiniLuxe’s expansion to the Tampa area was driven by important strategic factors such as the state of Florida having one of the highest nail designer concentrations in the country, proven habitual nail care demand, and centralized ease of access for both clients and nail designers.

In terms of the specific venue selected for the company’s first Florida location, Water Street in Tampa, FL is a wellness-oriented, mixed-use lifestyle center. The center includes a complementary tenant mix that offers products and services of frequent, daily consumption with ease of pedestrian walking, cycling, and both public and vehicular transportation.

“Our Water Street location is an opportunity for us to offer our elevated standards of nail care services and products for both our clients and team members and to further amplify our vision of transforming the industry with more inclusive economic empowerment through our brand and platform,” said Tony Tjan, Chairman of MiniLuxe.

“We are thrilled by early positive traction in our soft launch and have a strong team in place to position us positively. We look forward to taking part of this community that is both diverse and wellness-focused and to providing upskilling opportunities for our valued team members,” said Zoe Krislock, CEO of MiniLuxe.

With the high habitual demand for nail care services in this area, the company will also be testing membership pricing. The grand opening event included neighboring business owners, Argentine-American artist, Cecillia Lueza, beauty and lifestyle influencers, and several of Tampa’s community leaders, including Mayor Jane Castor, who recently won her second term and praised MiniLuxe for its initiatives around building a purpose driven business.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe, a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts is a digital-first, socially responsible lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform and marketplace [let’s consider] for the nail and waxing industry. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been setting industry standards for health, hygiene, high quality services, and fair labor practices in its efforts to transform the nail care and waxing industry. Underlying MiniLuxe’s mission and purpose is to become one of the largest inclusionary educators and employers of diverse self-care professionals across an omni-channel ecosystem and talent empowerment platform.

Today, MiniLuxe derives its revenue streams from nail care and waxing services across an omni-channel ecosystem of on premise with company-owned studios and partnerships and off-premises on-demand services. The company also develops and sells a proprietary retail and e-commerce line of clean nail care and waxing products that are also used in MiniLuxe services. MiniLuxe is driven by a fully integrated digital platform that manages all client bookings, preferences, and payments and provides designers with the ability to manage scheduling and client preferences, track their performance and compensation, and access training content. Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed nearly 3 million services. www.miniluxe.com

