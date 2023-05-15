The Joint Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announced that management plans to participate in and conduct one-on-one meetings at these upcoming conferences.



May 24: B. Riley 23rd Annual Institutional Investor

2:30 PM PT / 5:30 PM ET hosting round table

In-person 1x1 meetings in Los Angeles June 13: Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & E -Commerce Conference

1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET virtual presentation

Virtual 1x1 meetings

Presentation materials and webcasts will be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company’s website. Interested parties may contact their representatives at the above firms to arrange meetings at the respective events.



About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation’s largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 850 locations nationwide and more than 12 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times “Top 500+ Franchises” and Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review’s “Top Franchise for 2023,” “Most Profitable Franchises” and “Top Franchises for Veterans” ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail.

For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.



Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Media Contact: Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp., margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com

Investor Contact: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, thejoint@lhai.com