New York, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pet Food Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032484/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Pet Food Packaging Market to Reach $16.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pet Food Packaging estimated at US$11 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.4% over the period 2022-2030. Plastic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Paper & Paperboard segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Pet Food Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Amcor Plc
- AptarGroup, Inc.
- Ardagh Group S.A
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- Constantia Flexibles
- Coveris Holdings S.A
- Goglio S.p.A
- Huhtamaki OYJ
- Mondi Plc
- ProAmpac Holdings, Inc.
- Silgan Holdings, Inc.
- Smurfit Kappa
- Sonoco Products Company
- Transcontinental Inc.
- Winpak Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032484/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Pet Food Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Paper &
Paperboard by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Paper & Paperboard by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Paper & Paperboard by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cat
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Cat by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Cat by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bird
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Bird by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Bird by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fish
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Fish by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Fish by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Animals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Animals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Animals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dog
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Dog by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Dog by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry
Food by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Dry Food by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Dry Food by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wet
Food by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Wet Food by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Wet Food by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Treats by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Pet Treats by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Pet Treats by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Food Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Food Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Food Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Pet Food Packaging Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Pet Food Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by
Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,
Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other Materials for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and
Dog - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by Animal -
Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Animal - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat, Bird,
Fish, Other Animals and Dog for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Food Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats
and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by Food
Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Food,
Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by
Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,
Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other Materials for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and
Dog - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by
Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Animal - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat, Bird,
Fish, Other Animals and Dog for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Food Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats
and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by Food
Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Food,
Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Pet Food Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by
Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,
Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other Materials for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and
Dog - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by
Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Animal - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat, Bird,
Fish, Other Animals and Dog for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Food Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats
and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by Food
Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Food,
Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Pet Food Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by
Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,
Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other Materials for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and
Dog - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by
Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Animal - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat, Bird,
Fish, Other Animals and Dog for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Food Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats
and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by Food
Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Food,
Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Pet Food Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by
Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,
Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other Materials for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and
Dog - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by
Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Animal - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat, Bird,
Fish, Other Animals and Dog for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Food Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats
and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by Food
Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Food,
Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Pet Food Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by
Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,
Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other Materials for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and
Dog - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by
Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Animal - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat, Bird,
Fish, Other Animals and Dog for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Food Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats
and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by Food
Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Food,
Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Pet Food Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pet Food Packaging by Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard,
Metal and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by
Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,
Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other Materials for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pet Food Packaging by Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals
and Dog - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by
Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging
by Animal - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat, Bird,
Fish, Other Animals and Dog for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pet Food Packaging by Food Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet
Treats and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by
Food Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging
by Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry
Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by
Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,
Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other Materials for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and
Dog - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by
Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Animal - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat, Bird,
Fish, Other Animals and Dog for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Food Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats
and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by Food
Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Food,
Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Pet Food Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by
Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,
Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other Materials for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and
Dog - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: UK Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by Animal -
Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: UK 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Animal - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat, Bird,
Fish, Other Animals and Dog for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 125: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Food Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats
and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: UK Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by Food
Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: UK 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Food,
Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 128: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Spain Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by
Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 130: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,
Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other Materials for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 131: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Food Packaging by Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and
Dog - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Spain Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by
Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog Markets -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032484/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Pet Food Packaging Market to Reach $16.6 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pet Food Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032484/?utm_source=GNW