Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $389.3 Billion by 2027 at a 7.9% CAGR

The "Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ship and boat building and repairing market grew from $264.86 billion in 2022 to $287.14 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The ship and boat building and repairing market is expected to grow to $389.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The ship and boat building and repair market is aided by stable economic growth forecast in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historical period, are further expected to aid the market's growth.

Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.



Shipbuilding companies around the world are increasingly using green shipbuilding technologies to comply with environmental rules and regulations. Technologies being used for shipbuilding include ships with no ballast systems that block organisms entering the ship and eliminate the need for sterilisation equipment; sulphur scrubber systems; waste heat recovery systems; speed nozzles; exhaust gas recirculation systems; advanced rudder and propeller systems; fuel and solar cell propulsion systems; and the use of LNG fuels for propulsion and auxiliary engines.

Ships built using these technologies have significant energy savings and low carbon emissions. For instance, Peace Boat, a Japanese non-profit NGO, has entered into an agreement with a Finnish shipbuilding company, Arctech Helsinki Shipyard, for the construction of Ecoship, the world's greenest cruise vessel. The Dean Shipyards Group is also coordinating a green LeanShips project aimed at creating less polluting vessels.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the ship and boat building and repairing market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest market in ship and boat building and repairing market. The regions covered in the ship and boat building and repairing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Ship Building And Repairing; Boat Building And Repairing

2) By Application: General Services; Dockage; Hull Part; Engine Parts; Electric Works; Auxiliary Services

3) By End-User: Transport Companies; Military; Other End Users



Subsegments Covered: Ship Building; Ship Repairing; Boat Building; Boat Repairing



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $287.14 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $389.37 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market Characteristics



4. Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market Product Analysis



5. Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market Supply Chain



6. Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market Customer Information



7. Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market - Macro Economic Scenario

9. Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market Size And Growth



10. Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market Regional Analysis



11. Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market Segmentation

12. Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market Segments



13. Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market Metrics



14. Asia-Pacific Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market



15. Western Europe Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market



16. Eastern Europe Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market



17. North America Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market



18. South America Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market



19. Middle East Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market



20. Africa Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market



21. Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market Competitive Landscape



22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market



23. Market Background: Transportation Manufacturing Market



24. Recommendations



25. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd

Daewoo shipbuilding & marine engineering

BRP Inc.

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

Fincantieri SpA

General Dynamics

Huntington ingalls industries

China Shipbuilding Industry Corp

China CSSC Holdings Limited

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

