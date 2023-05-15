Port & Material Handling Equipment Vehicle Global Market Report 2023: Growing eCommerce Industry Bodes Well for Sector

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Port & Material Handling Equipment Vehicle Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global port and material handling equipment vehicle market is expected to grow from $20.30 billion in 2022 to $21.62 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The port and material handling equipment vehicle market is expected to reach $26.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The growth in the e-commerce industry is expected to boost the growth of the port and material handling equipment vehicle market going forward. Electronic commerce (e-commerce) is the buying and selling of goods and services over an electronic network, primarily the internet, or the transmission of funds and data. Port and material handling equipment vehicles are used to move materials within a port or other facility, such as a warehouse or distribution center. There has been an increased use of port and material handling equipment vehicles in e-commerce in recent years due to the rapid growth of online shopping.

For instance, in February 2022, according to Quarterly Retail E-Commerce Sales 4th Quarter 2021 report by the U.S. Census Bureau, a US-based government agency, in 2021, e-commerce sales reached $870 billion in the US, which was a 14.2% increase compared to 2020 and a 50.5% increase compared to 2019. Furthermore, of all retail sales in the US, e-commerce represented 13.2% in 2021. Therefore, the growing e-commerce industry drives the port and material handling equipment vehicle market.



Technological advancements are a key trend in gaining popularity in the port and material handling equipment vehicle market. Major companies operating in the port and material handling equipment vehicle market are focused on developing vehicles with advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in May 2022, Camblift, a Sweden-based material handling equipment manufacturer launched its first reach stacker, a port and material handling equipment vehicle. The reach stacker offered a safe and ergonomic workplace with higher efficiency in production and it is available in both electric and diesel versions, with green fuel technology globally. It has the ability to be driven by clean energy.



In October 2021, Federal Signal, a US-based street sweeper vehicle manufacturer acquired Ground Force for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Federal Signal further strengthens and expands its portfolio of specialized vehicles for maintenance and infrastructure markets. Ground Force is a US-based company operating in port and material handling equipment vehicles.



Asia-Pacific was the highly lucrative region in the port and material handling equipment vehicle market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the port and material handling equipment vehicles market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Markets Covered:



1) By Equipment Type: Tug Boats; Cranes; Shiploaders; Reach Stackers; Mooring Systems; Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs); Forklift Trucks; Container Lift Trucks; Terminal Tractors; Other Equipment By Propulsion: Diesel; Gasoline; Electric/Battery; Other Propulsion

2) By Demand: New Demand; MRO(Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul Or Services)

3) By Application: Container Handling; Ship Handling; Services; Storage Handling; Automated Storage Handling; Bulk Material Handling; Other Application



