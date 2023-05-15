Europe Diagnostics Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Point-of-Care Testing Fuels Sector

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Diagnostics Market By Product (Instruments, Reagents, Software & Services), By Technology (Immunoassay, Hematology, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology, Others), By Application, By End User, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe diagnostics market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period, 2024-2028. Growing incidences of various diseases, along with extensive technological advancements in the country, is likely to propel the growth of the market. Clinical diagnostics has to open up new possibilities for early prevention and intervention by identifying the risk factors and early warning indications in a patient.

As a result, it is projected that the entire market will continue to grow as the occurrences of chronic illnesses rise. Also, there is an increase in In-vitro diagnostic tests as well as increasing demand for genetic testing, which, in turn, is surging the growth of the market.



Additionally, the growing demand for Point-of-Care testing is a major factor in the market's growth. This can be attributed to surging demand for self-testing diagnostics and also the patient awareness regarding early diagnosis of diseases. The growing popularity of personalized medicine among people for the treatment of several chronic diseases is likely to create lucrative opportunities for market growth over the next few years.



Growing Prevalence of Several Diseases and Disorders



Growing incidences and prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes, among others, are expected to bolster the growth of the market. According to the Global Cancer Observatory report, in 2020, 4,398,443 European people were suffering from cancer, out of which 1,955,231 people lost their lives due to cancer. Additionally, people are becoming more aware of the early diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases, which, in turn, surges the demand for diagnostic tests. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to facilitate the growth of the market.



Increasing Aging Population



The rising geriatric population is increasing the risk of getting several diseases, including heart strokes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and diabetes in the country is facilitating the growth of the market. For instance, in 2021, Europe has the largest proportion of the aging population with 19%, where Germany is the country that contributed the most to the older population with 17.78 million, followed by Italy with 13.76 million, France with 13.16 million, and the United Kingdom with 12.24 million.



Recent Developments

In 2021, Roche introduced its Cobas Pulse System in select countries accepting CE mark approval in Europe. The item is a networked point-of-care solution from Roche Diagnostics' latest generation. The most recent release offers expert blood glucose management.

In 2021, Hologic announced the European launch of GeniusT Digital Diagnostics System for cervical cancer screening. It is the next generation of cervical cancer screening that merges deep learning-based artificial intelligence (AI) with advanced volumetric imaging technology to assist in identifying pre-cancerous lesions and cervical cancer cells in women. It was developed to offer actionable insights and to improve workflow and lab efficiency, which primarily focus on eradicating cervical cancer.

Report Scope:



In this report, Europe diagnostics market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Europe Diagnostics Market, By Product:

Instruments

Reagents

Software & Services

Europe Diagnostics Market, By Technology:

Immunoassay

Hematology

Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Microbiology

Others

Europe Diagnostics Market, By Application:

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiology

Nephrology

Others

Europe Diagnostics Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers & Laboratories

Others

Europe Diagnostics Market, By Country:

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Finland

Greece

Portugal

Bulgaria

Croatia.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Europe Diagnostics Market Outlook



6. Market Dynamics



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Roche Diagnostics GmbH

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. (Gen-Probe)

Qiagen N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Becton, Dickinson (BD) Company, Inc.

bioMerieux, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jyael6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.