Shawcor Reports Voting Results From Annual Meeting

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting held May 12, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario.



A total of 45,841,374 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 65.67% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Name of Nominee % of Votes For % of Votes Against Derek S. Blackwood 98.31% 1.69% Laura A. Cillis 99.93% 0.07% Kathleen J. Hall 98.90% 1.10% Alan R. Hibben 98.12% 1.88% Kevin L. Nugent 99.71% 0.29% Ramesh Ramachandran 98.71% 1.29% Michael Reeves 99.76% 0.24% Katherine Rethy 99.94% 0.06%

A special resolution to change the name of the organization to Mattr Corp. or another name approved by the Board of Directors was brought forward at the Annual Meeting. Results of the special resolution are as follows:

Special Resolution % of Votes For % of Votes Against Name Change to Mattr Corp. 97.99% 2.01%

“I am pleased to see the continued overwhelming support from our shareholders for both our strategic direction and the experienced team of Directors governing our organization through this transformation,” said Mike Reeves, Shawcor’s President and CEO. “On behalf of the Board, I congratulate Kathy on her election and welcome her to the organization. Ms. Rethy brings extensive experience in the industrial sector and specifically in shared services, procurement, logistics and operational matters. I would also like to thank our outgoing director, Kevin Forbes, for his years of dedicated service as a Director of the Corporation.”

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Shawcor Ltd.

Meghan MacEachern

Director, External Communications & ESG

Telephone: 437-341-1848

Email: meghan.maceachern@shawcor.com

Source: Shawcor Ltd.