Pipestone Energy Corp. Provides Update to Wildfire Production Impact

CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (PIPE – TSX) Pipestone Energy Corp. (“Pipestone” or the “Company”) advises that its operations in the Grande Prairie area are again being impacted by the ongoing wildfires.



As a result of the precautionary shut-in of certain third-party infrastructure and associated operated producing locations, approximately 20,000 boe/d of production has been temporarily curtailed since the evening of May 12, 2023. From May 8th to May 12th, Pipestone had restarted the majority of its producing assets until the resurgence of wildfires in proximity to certain third-party processing facilities.

The Company is not aware of any significant damage or loss to either its owned or third-party infrastructure. While timing remains uncertain, Pipestone is ready to resume production as soon as the currently shut down third party infrastructure is restarted. Pipestone will provide further updates to the market as the situation unfolds.

Pipestone Energy Corp.

