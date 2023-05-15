Europe Eye Care Market Report 2023: Featuring Novartis, Essilor International, F.Hoffmann-La Roche, Allergan & More

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Eye Care Market By Product Type (Eyeglasses, Contact Lens, Intraocular Lens, Eye Drops, Others), By Coating (Anti-Glare, Anti reflecting, Others), By Lens Material (Normal Glass, Polycarbonate, Trivex, Others), By End User, By Country, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe eye care market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period, 2024-2028.

The growing prevalence of vision-related disorders, including myopia and hypermetropia in the region, along with the extensive use of electronic devices such as laptops and smartphones among the young population, is anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Technological advancement and improvements in the eye care sector is other major factor augmenting the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing awareness among people regarding regular eye checkups as well as various awareness programs organized by the government in the country, is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Also, the adoption of several strategies by the market players to grow product penetration in the market. For instance, in 2020, Menicon opened a new distribution center in Germany to enhance its distribution services. Therefore, the presence of various market players is anticipated to increase eye care products in the future.



Growing Prevalence of Eye Diseases



Growing incidences of ocular diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma, retinopathy, and dry eye, among others, are strengthening the growth of the market. In 2021, over two million people were living with sight loss in the United Kingdom. There is a large number of people who are suffering from eye diseases, which in turn, is projected to bolster the growth of the market. Additionally, the geriatric population is more susceptible to suffering from eye diseases due to rising age.



Growing Advancements in Technology



The rapid rise in technological developments and improvements in the eye care industry is expected to drive the growth of the market in the future. Advancements such as the use of artificial intelligence (AI), advanced imaging, and robotic-assisted microsurgery, among others, are facilitating the growth of the market. For instance, in 2019, Alcon, the global leader in eye health, launched PRECISION1 daily disposable silicone hydrogel (SiHy) contact lenses which is the latest addition to its robust contact lens portfolio.

PRECISION1 is the first and only contact lens which have Alcon's proprietary SMART SURFACE technology, which offers lasting visual performance from morning to night. Therefore, rising technological advancements and innovation are expected to bolster the growth of the Europe eye care market.

Report Scope:



In this report, Europe eye care market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Europe Eye Care Market, By Product Type:

Eyeglasses

Contact Lens

Intraocular Lens

Eye Drops

Others

Europe Eye Care Market, By Coating:

Anti-Glare

Anti-Reflecting

Others

Europe Eye Care Market, By Lens Material:

Normal Glass

Polycarbonate

Trivex

Others

Europe Eye Care Market, By Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

E-Commerce

Clinics

Hospitals

Europe Eye Care Market, By Region:

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Finland

Greece

Portugal

Bulgaria

Croatia.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Europe Eye Care Market Outlook



6. Market Dynamics



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Novartis AG

Essilor International SA

F.Hoffmann-La Roche

Alcon Laboratories UK Ltd

Allergan, Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Ireland Ltd

Hoya Lens UK Ltd.

Bausch & Lomb GmbH

Abbott (UK) Holdings Ltd.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljmshd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.