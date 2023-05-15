Europe Plastic Surgery Instrument Market Report 2023: Growing Adoption of Advanced Cosmetic Procedures Bolsters Sector

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Plastic Surgery Instrument Market By Type (Handheld, Electrosurgical, Others), By Procedure (Cosmetic Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe plastic surgery instrument market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2024-2028. The rise in the awareness of cosmetic procedures, along with the increase in the consumer inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries, are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Moreover, the rising adoption of advanced technologies and devices in the medical devices industry is fueling the growth of Europe plastic surgery instrument market.

The presence of a large number of plastic surgeons and leading plastic surgery instrument manufacturers in the region are likely to propel the market growth in coming years. Besides, the increasing healthcare expenditure coupled with the increasing demand for cosmetic procedures is anticipated to foster market growth in the upcoming years.

The growing prevalence of dermatology conditions is also a key factor for the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing initiatives by private organizations as well as by the government in order to enhance the healthcare industry to provide the best possible services to the people have helped to boost the growth of the market to a great extent.



Growing Emphasis on Aesthetic Features



Growing aesthetic awareness and acceptance among the masses is the key factor contributing to the growth of the market. Women and men are adopting cosmetic procedures to improve their aesthetic appearance, which, in turn, is bolstering the growth of the market. Young females in the country undergo aesthetic treatments in order to have a perfect facial structure. Also, due to modern lifestyle practices, people are undergoing various plastic surgeries such as liposuction, breast augmentation, nose reshaping, and botox injections, which are likely to facilitate the growth of the market.

These surgeries help to boost self-confidence and self-esteem in people. Therefore, there is an increase in demand for plastic surgeries, which is anticipated to support the growth of the market. According to the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) report, in 2019, approximately 27,000 cosmetic procedures took place. Out of which, 6900 procedures were of breast augmentation, followed by 4,254 procedures of breast reduction, 3,064 procedures of abdominoplasty, 2,539 procedures of eyelid surgery, and 2,432 procedures of rhinoplasty.



Growing Adoption of Advanced Cosmetic Procedures

There is a rise in the adoption of advanced tools and techniques for cosmetic treatments in the region, which are likely to strengthen the growth of the market. These advancements have made it safer and less invasive, with quick recovery time. In addition, the use of new equipment and novel materials for cosmetic procedures has increased the safety margin for chemical operations.

Heavy investments by the public, as well as private sectors in the development of new technology are likely to bolster the growth of the market. For instance, in 2020, Cynosure launched the Elite iQ platform for skin revitalization and laser hair removal in Europe. It is equipped with patented Skintel technology and offers customized laser hair removal treatments for all skin types

Recent Developments

In 2022, Tekno Surgical launched its Wexler Surgical range, which focuses on titanium and stainless-steel surgical clamps, forceps, needle holders, scissors, retractors, diamond knives, dilators, speculums, cannulas, hooks, choppers, and spatulas, as well as single-use and instrument care products.

Europe Plastic Surgery Instrument Market, By Type:

Handheld

Forceps

Needle Holders

Scissors

Retractors

Others

Electrosurgical

Bipolar Instruments

Monopolar Instruments

Others

Europe Plastic Surgery Instrument Market, By Procedure:

Cosmetic Surgery

Breast Procedures

Face and Head Cosmetic Surgery

Body & Extremities Cosmetic Procedures

Reconstructive Surgery

Breast Reconstruction Surgery

Congenital Deformity Correction

Tumor Removal

Others

Europe Plastic Surgery Instrument Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Europe Plastic Surgery Instrument Market, By Country:

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Germany

Spain

Belgium

Netherlands

Poland

Sweden

Finland

B. Braun Melsungen AG

KLS Martin Group

Tekno-Medical Optik-Chirurgie GmbH

Zimmer UK Ltd.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

BMT Medizintechnik GmbH

Bolton Surgical Ltd

Blink Medical Ltd

Surgicon Pvt. Ltd

