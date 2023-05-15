Modular Construction Market Size & Share to Surpass $544.4 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Modular Construction Market is valued at USD 86.3 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 544.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 30.1% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market Overview

This expansion is due to the rising international economies in the construction of business and healthcare facilities and the rising need for affordable housing. The Modular Construction market is expanding due to an increase in the urban off-site construction phase.

We forecast that the permanent category in Modular Construction market sales will account for more than 55% of total sales by 2030. The innovative and environmentally friendly permanent Modular Construction (PMC) approach enables the off-site production of assemblies used in single- or some co-buildings. These modules can either be constructed to stand alone or to be integrated into an existing structure.

Market Dynamics

Increase Demand for Wood will Support Market Expansion

Mass timber can be utilized in place of concrete and steel to lower greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining quality in buildings. Mass timber demonstrates the same durability, and seismic performance as these conventional building materials yet is lighter than steel and concrete. Over the past ten years, the Modular Construction sector has seen the emergence of timber as a viable, mass-market substitute for conventional building materials. Because of its great qualities, including high durability, lightweight, and low toxicity, it is frequently utilized in Modular Construction. Because it is biodegradable by nature and simple to reuse and recycle, its demand is anticipated to rise throughout the projection period.

Increasing Demand from the Industrial/Institutional Sector Drives the Market Growth

The industrial/institutional sector dominates the market for Modular Construction. The International Building Code (IBC), or a version of a code based on the IBC and state requirements, is followed in the Modular Construction of institutional buildings. Much of the construction process is being moved from the building site into factories due to the growing demand for Modular Construction in Asia-Pacific. Policy measures to lessen garbage and encourage green buildings and building techniques drive up demand for Modular Construction. Developing nations such as China, Japan, Singapore, and Australia are increasingly adopting modular buildings to meet labor and home shortages, increase in industrialization, rising urbanized number of individuals, rising prices for eco-friendly and beginning of the creation, and government help.

Top Players in the Global Modular Construction Market

ATCO (Calgary, Canada)

Anderco Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

Giant Containers Inc. (Canada)

Bechtel Corporation (Virginia, U.S.)

Lendlease Corporation (Sydney, Australia)

Skanska AB (Stockholm, Sweden)

Speed House Group of Companies (Dubai, UAE)

Supertech Industries LLC (U.S.)

Fluor Corporation (Irving, U.S.)

Modulaire Group (London, UK)

Top Trends in the Global Modular Construction Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Modular Construction industry is the growing demand for residential sector. The need for residential building in the area is anticipated to continue to be driven by rising household income levels and population increase from rural to urban areas. Residential development is expanding due to the public and private sectors' greater focus on providing cheap homes.





Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Modular Construction industry is its increasing trend of growing emphasis on sustainability, quality, and workers' safety. To develop several modules using accurate measurement and management, discarded resources can be used again for other projects. This significantly reduces the amount of garbage produced. Compared to Modular Construction, traditional construction has always had environmental challenges due to the amount of waste it produces. Less waste is produced with Modular Construction, and it is also simple to get rid of.





Top Report Findings

Based on the Type, most of the Modular Construction market's revenue is controlled by the Permanent category. Since Permanent Modular Construction can be swiftly and cheaply delivered as a simplified process or integrated into existing facilities, this market is expanding at the quickest rate. These buildings were built with the idea that they would be moved to different project areas, reused, and ultimately repurposed. Composable Modular Construction is expected to grow consistently, given the rising importance of emergency accommodation for catastrophes and's effectiveness during the past few years.





Based on Material, the Concrete category controls most of the Modular Construction market's revenue. Concrete chemical additives enhance concrete by providing many benefits, such as a low cement-water ratio, a shorter setting time, less segregation, and greater transparency, leading to increased use of concrete admixture in the construction sector. The main driver of the rising use of concrete admixtures, which eventually supports the segment's growth, is the expanding construction industry in countries like the United Kingdom and Germany.





Based on the Module, most of the Modular Construction market's revenue is controlled by the Four-sided Module category. To produce cellular-style spaces, four closed sides are used to construct four-sided modules intended to transport materials through their longitudinal walls. The modules have been constructed to withstand both the in-plane loads brought on by air currents and the aggregate vertical force.





Based on End-User, most of the Modular Construction market's revenue is controlled by the Residential sector. Several variables, including convenience, distinction, and isolation, will certainly cause the market to expand in the years to come. Locals from all over the world have expressed a lot of interest in buying luxury homes. Expanding affluent home projects worldwide has eventually facilitated the segment's growth.





Recent Developments in the Global Modular Construction Market

In December 2022, a memorandum of agreement for developing small modular nuclear reactors in the UK was signed by Balfour Beatty, Holtec Britain, and Hyundai Engineering and Construction (HDEC).

a memorandum of agreement for developing small modular nuclear reactors in the UK was signed by Balfour Beatty, Holtec Britain, and Hyundai Engineering and Construction (HDEC). In October 2022, Top Oasis Limited, a partnership between Sino Land Company Limited and CSI Properties Limited, will have contracted Balfour Beatty's 50:50 joint venture, Gammon, to build a housing estate in Yau Tong, Hong Kong, for HKD 1.3 billion (US $0.17 million).

Top Oasis Limited, a partnership between Sino Land Company Limited and CSI Properties Limited, will have contracted Balfour Beatty's 50:50 joint venture, Gammon, to build a housing estate in Yau Tong, Hong Kong, for HKD 1.3 billion (US $0.17 million). In July 2021, Modulaire Group (formerly Algeco Group) has completed the acquisition of Procomm Site Services Ltd. (a UK-based portable, modular accommodation provider) to establish a strong {{keyword}} market presence across Europe.

Modulaire Group (formerly Algeco Group) has completed the acquisition of Procomm Site Services Ltd. (a UK-based portable, modular accommodation provider) to establish a strong {{keyword}} market presence across Europe. In August 2021, McGrath RentCorp announced the acquisition of Kitchens to Go, a leader in interim and permanent modular solutions for food service providers looking to continue or expand operations. The acquisition may enable McGrath RentCorp's Mobile Modular division to provide temporary and customized permanent food service facilities nationally.

Concrete Category from the Material Segment of the Global Modular Construction Market Anticipated to Generate Nearly a Third of the Total Global Segment Revenue

For better understanding, based on the Material, the Modular Construction market is divided into Steel, Wood, and Concrete.

The concrete market was the largest by application, and it is anticipated to hold the top spot during the projected period. These goods are frequently employed in large-scale projects like concert halls and arenas to prevent audience members' views and experiences from being obstructed by pillars. Leading business players use technological advancements to create new products and increase their market share. During the projection period, an increase in consumer demand and a shift in consumer preference toward high-quality items would create new growth opportunities for new entrants in the market.

On the other hand, the steel category is anticipated to grow significantly. The elements that contribute to the internal structure include adaptability in design, strength, endurance, and chemical resistance, as well as less need for repairs and maintenance throughout the building's existence. Buildings in Modular Construction are often made of steel, hot-rolled steel, cold-formed steel wall panels, and steel. Steel is renowned for its serviceability and strength-to-weight ratio. These elements are boosting interest in this market area.

Asia Pacific Region of the Global Modular Construction Market Forecast to Generate Nearly Half the Total Global Revenue

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to do so in the coming years. This results from growing foreign investments supporting market expansion in the region's infrastructure industry. Due to increased environmental concerns and pollution, there is an increasing need for sustainable structures, which is driving the use of Modular Construction and, in turn, greatly boosting productivity growth.

The North America regional market is projected to grow the fastest in the Modular Construction market. Major growth potential is created in developing countries throughout North America due to the fast industrialization of those economies. The increase in government spending and foreign investments in construction-related businesses are the main factors driving the expansion of the North American industry. Due to encouraging government initiatives in countries like the US and Canada to promote the construction industry and the rising domestic sector, recent years have seen tremendous expansion in the regional construction sector.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC on Modular Construction Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Modular Construction Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Permanent

Relocatable

Based on the Material

Steel

Wood

Concrete





Based on the Module

Four-sided

Open-sided

Partially open-sided

Mixed modules & floor cassettes

Modules supported by a primary structure

Other Modules

Based on the End-Use Sector

Residential

Office

Education

Retail & Commercial

Hospitality

Healthcare

Other Sectors





By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 86.3 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 544.4 Billion CAGR 30.1% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players ATCO, Anderco Pte. Ltd., Giant Containers Inc., Bechtel Corporation, Lendlease Corporation, Skanska AB, Speed House Group of Companies, Supertech Industries LLC, Fluor Corporation, Modulaire Group Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/modular-construction-market-2119/request-sample

Blog: