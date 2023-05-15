Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market Report 2023: Growing Prevalence of Various Chronic Diseases and Technological Advancements Bolster Growth

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market By Type (X-Ray Imaging Solutions, Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, CT Scanners, Nuclear Imaging Solutions, Mammography, Others), By Mobility, By Source, By Application, By End Users, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe diagnostic imaging market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period 2024-2028.

Europe diagnostic imaging market is driven by the growing occurrences of various chronic diseases along with technological advancements in imaging modalities. The rising number of people suffering from several diseases is surging the demand for diagnostic imaging devices, which, in turn, propels the growth of the market.

This is because of the growing demand for early diagnosis. Additionally, the growing popularity of teleradiology across the European region, especially in countries like Germany, is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth over the next few years.

The rising adoption of imaging devices in medical evaluation as well as the growing aging population in the country, are other factors that are supporting the growth of the market. Growing investments in developing advanced products and technology by the public as well as private sectors are projected to facilitate the market's growth.



Growing Prevalence of Various Chronic Diseases



Growing incidences of chronic diseases such as hypertension, heart attack, cancer, diabetes, and others among the rising population, are expected to strengthen the growth of the market. According to the Global Cancer Observatory report, in 2020, about 4,398,443 new cancer cases were registered, out of which 1,955,231 people died.

Breast colorectum, lung, prostate, and bladder cancer were the most prevalent cancers in the region. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population is more susceptible to suffering from these diseases, which results in high demand for diagnostic imaging devices. In 2021, Europe had the largest elderly population. In Europe, Germany accounted for the highest elderly population, followed by Italy, France, and the United Kingdom.



Technological Advancements



A rapid rise in the adoption of advanced technology in the diagnostic imaging industry is anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. These technological advancements, such as computed tomography (CBCT) systems, AI-enabled imaging devices, and others, are improving the diagnosis as well as the treatment of diseases. Also, these developments are changing the flexibility, dimensions, and capabilities offered by imaging equipment.

Diagnostic imaging devices are becoming smaller and more portable. For instance, in 2021, the machine, SwoopT, developed by biotech company Hyperfine, became Europe's first 'game-changing' portable MRI machine. The machine, SwoopT, has been delivered to King's College London's Centre for Neuroimaging Sciences and the Newborn Imaging Centre at the Evelina London Children's Hospital to further develop and optimize the new MRI device for brain assessment in young people.



Recent Development

In December 2022, FUJIFILM Europe GmbH acquired Hitachi Medical Systems Europe (Holdings) AG. This acquisition will help Fujifilm strengthen and expand its clinical imaging business.

Report Scope:



In this report, Europe diagnostic imaging market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Type:

X-Ray Imaging Solutions

Ultrasound Systems

MRI Systems

CT Scanners

Nuclear Imaging Solutions

Mammography

Others

Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Mobility:

Portable

Standalone

Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Source:

Domestic

Import

Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Application:

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Gastroenterology

Gynecology

Others

Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market, By End Users:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Country:

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Finland

Greece

Portugal

Bulgaria

Croatia.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook



6. Market Dynamics



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare Europe, GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Esaote S.p.A

Planmed Oy

Carl Zeiss AG

Accenture UK Medical Imaging Solutions

FUJIFILM Europe GmbH

Hologic Europe

