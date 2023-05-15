Global Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Market Analysis/Forecast Report 2023-2028 Featuring AstraZeneca, Novartis, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, Viatris, Sanofi, & Amgen

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Market will reach US$ 38.17 Billion in 2028 from US$ 22.94 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.86%

The increasing prevalence of CAD due to aging populations, unhealthy lifestyles, and rising rates of obesity and diabetes is driving growth in the coronary artery disease market. Therefore, there is a rising need for diagnostic tools and treatments, such as medication, medical devices, and surgical procedures.

Furthermore, advances in medical technology and research have also led to new and more effective therapies for CAD, including drug-eluting stents and minimally invasive procedures. In addition, tailoring treatment plans to individual patients based on their unique factors is becoming increasingly popular, known as personalized medicine.

Anti-platelet Drugs have hegemony in the Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Market

Drug types in the coronary artery disease (CAD) market are antiplatelets, beta-blockers, calcium antagonists, anticoagulants, and others. Antiplatelet drugs are the dominant therapy in the coronary artery disease market, as they are widely used to prevent blood clots that can lead to heart attacks and strokes in patients with CAD.

In addition, they have been proven effective in reducing the risk of recurrent cardiovascular events and have a low risk of side effects, making them a safe long-term option for CAD patients. To manage CAD, use antiplatelet drugs in combination with other therapies such as statins, beta-blockers, and ACE inhibitors.



Anticoagulant drugs for coronary artery disease have grown due to various factors. They prevent blood clots in CAD patients, the development of newer medications like DOACs, the increasing prevalence of CAD, and the demand for effective anticoagulant therapies. Personalized medicine has also contributed to growth, as tailored treatment plans can optimize drug use and improve patient outcomes.

Increasing demand for Medications has led to the Growth of Retail Pharmacies in the Coronary Artery Disease Market

The coronary artery disease (CAD) market has hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies distribution channels mainly. The growth of retail pharmacies in the coronary artery disease market is due to the increasing demand for medications used in CAD treatment and management, the aging population, and technological advancements.

These have expanded retail pharmacies' product offerings and services, making them a more attractive option for patients seeking comprehensive healthcare services. In addition, changes in healthcare policy and reimbursement models have also incentivized patients to seek care in retail pharmacies.



However, hospital pharmacies are an authority in the coronary artery disease (CAD) market as they are often the first point of contact for CAD patients, particularly those with acute conditions. They have access to a broader range of medications and specialized products and highly trained professionals with expertise in CAD management.

In addition, the trend toward value-based healthcare has led to the development of integrated healthcare systems, making hospital pharmacies integral in providing various services in a single location.



China Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Market has grown because of an aging population and the growing prevalence of chronic ailments like obesity and diabetes. U.S., France, Germany, China, United Kingdom, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Russia are the countries that comprise the coronary artery disease (CAD) market.



Expanding China's healthcare system and investing in medical infrastructure have improved CAD treatment and management. Furthermore, the rise of China's middle class has created opportunities for foreign and domestic pharmaceutical companies to enter the Chinese coronary artery disease (CAD) market.

In addition, the government's focus on promoting innovation and research in healthcare has led to new CAD therapies and management strategies, including TCM. Finally, policies promoting healthy lifestyles and disease management programs have contributed to the coronary artery disease (CAD) market growth.



The US dominates the CAD market due to its high prevalence of risk factors for CAD, resulting in a significant need for CAD treatments. CAD is the main reason for mortality in the US. The National Centre of Biotechnology Information (NCBI) report of 2023 states that coronary artery disease (CAD) is responsible for approximately 610,000 deaths annually accounting for an estimated 1 in 4 deaths in the United States, making it the leading cause of mortality.

The country also has advanced medical infrastructure, leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies, and heavy investment in healthcare research and development. Moreover, the US prioritizes preventive healthcare, focusing more on CAD prevention and management.

Key Players

AstraZeneca Plc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co. Inc, Viatris, Sanofi, and Amgen are prominent in the coronary artery disease (CAD) market.

In May 2022: The use of the brand name Bemdac by Zydus Lifesciences to introduce bempedoic acid, an oral medication for lipid-lowering that does not belong to the statin class, for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in India.

In May 2022: Amgen announced positive topline results from the Phase 2 clinical trial of olpasiran in adult patients with evidence of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and Lipoprotein(a).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $22.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $38.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

Company Analysis:Overview, Recent Developments, & Revenue

AstraZeneca Plc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co. Inc

Viatris

Sanofi

Amgen

Drug Types- Market breakup from 5 Viewpoints:

Antiplatelets

Beta-blockers

Calcium antagonists

Anticoagulants

Others

Distribution channels- Market breakup from 3 Viewpoints:

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Countries- Market breakup from 8 Viewpoints:

United States

France

Germany

China

United Kingdom

Japan

Saudi Arabia

Russia

Clinical Trial Drugs- Overview for 2 Drugs

Colchicine

Rivaroxaban 2.5 Mg Oral Tablet

