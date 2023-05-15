Nasdaq Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for June 21, 2023, at 8:00 AM ET. Shareholders of record will be able to vote and ask questions online during the meeting. The virtual meeting website will be accessible 15 minutes prior to the meeting start by visiting: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NDAQ2023.



Shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 will be eligible to vote and participate in the Annual Meeting. Nasdaq’s 2023 Proxy Statement and 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K are available at www.nasdaq.com/annual-meeting. The Proxy Statement contains information on voting and virtual attendance procedures.

