OptimizeRx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCHESTER, Mich., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



RBC Healthcare Conference, New York City, May 16 th – May 17 th , 2023

– May 17 , 2023 B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference, Beverly Hills, May 24 th – May 25 th , 2023

– May 25 , 2023 Stifel Cross Sector Conference, Boston, June 6 th – June 7 th , 2023

– June 7 , 2023 William Blair Growth Stock Conference, Chicago, June 6th – June 8th, 2023

Conference Details:

RBC Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, May 17th Time: 4:05 PM ET Format: Presentation & 1x1 Meetings Location: Intercontinental NY Barclay Webcast Link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/healthcare2023/43sJK5.cfm

To request a meeting or for more details about the conference please reach out to your institutional contact or email: mary.fleming@rbccm.com or patricia.ganning@rbccm.com.

B.Riley Institutional Investor Conference Date: Wednesday, May 24th Time: 2:30 PM PT Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings Location: The Beverly Hilton Hotel

To request a meeting or for more details about the conference please reach out to your institutional contact or email: conference@brileyfin.com.

Stifel Cross Sector Conference Date: Wednesday, June 7th Time: 10:20 AM ET Format: Presentation & 1x1 Meetings Location: The InterContinental Boston

To request a meeting or for more details about the conference please reach out to your institutional contact or email: StifelCorporateEvents@stifel.com.

William Blair Growth Stock Conference Date: Thursday, June 8th Time: 8:40 AM CT Format: Presentation & 1x1 Meetings Location: Loews Chicago Hotel Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair79/oprx/1978858

To request a meeting or for more details about the conference please reach out to your institutional contact or email: growthstockconf@williamblair.com.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through an intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

For more information, follow the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

