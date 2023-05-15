Truepic Joins the World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community as a Digital Safety Partner

San Diego, CA, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepic, provider of authenticity infrastructure for the Internet, today announced joining the Global Innovators Community of the World Economic Forum as a Coalition for Digital Safety partner. This invitation builds on Truepic’s commitment to developing technology and providing solutions that empower transparency and shared trust in content across the internet.

The Global Innovators Community is an invitation-only group of the world’s most promising companies at the forefront of ethical technological and business model innovation. As a Global Innovator, Truepic will engage with the Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and collaborate with leaders to help shape the trajectory of technological change that aims to protect society, communities, and industries worldwide.

“The World Economic Forum is pleased to have Truepic join our Global Innovator Community,” says Verena Kuhn, Head of the Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. “We are delighted to engage Truepic in our Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, in particular our workstreams on digital trust and fighting misinformation where Truepic can provide important perspectives on how to drive digital content authentication at scale.”

“In order to establish a safer and more authentic internet, it is critical to build trust and content transparency into the foundation of our information ecosystem,” said Jeff McGregor, CEO of Truepic. “We are honored to partner with the Global Innovators Community and join other World Economic Forum leaders to take coordinated action and drive forward scalable solutions for improving digital safety.”

The Global Innovators Community is part of the World Economic Forum – the international organization for public-private cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial, and not tied to any special interests.

About Truepic

Truepic provides authenticity infrastructure for the Internet. The company’s transparency tools deliver verifiable information about the origin and editing history of digital content. Truepic is dedicated to advancing products and services that establish transparency in digital content, empowering viewers and users to identify authenticity and differentiate human from computer-generated. Recognized as one of TIME’s Best Inventions and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, consumers, businesses, creators, and publishers trust Truepic’s technologies to make informed decisions. For more information, visit truepic.com.

About World Economic Forum Innovator Communities

The Innovator Communities are a group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. Comprised of three sub-communities, the Technology Pioneers, Global Innovators, and Unicorns, the Innovator Communities accompany start-ups along their growth journey. The World Economic Forum provides the sub-communities with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency. Companies who are invited to join the Innovator Communities will engage with one or more of the Forum’s Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues.

