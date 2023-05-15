Leukapheresis Market Report (2023 to 2031) – Kaneka Corporation, Medica SPA, Miltenyi Biotec, Macopharma, and Terumo BCT, Inc.

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for leukapheresis in 2022 to be worth US$ 64.7 Million, and it is expected to increase at a revenue CAGR of 8.9% to reach US$ 139.3 Million by 2031.

The global market for leukapheresis was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. White blood cells (leukocytes) important in the body's immunological response are isolated from a blood sample during a medical process called leukapheresis.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of Leukemia is driving the market revenue share.

Rapid advancement in improving the efficiency and safety of leukapheresis procedures is driving the market demand.

Extending the use of leukapheresis in treating other illnesses is driving the market revenue share.

Leukapheresis Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 64.7 Million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 139.3 Million CAGR 8.9% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Global Leukapheresis Market:

• In June 2021, Adult peripheral blood-derived products, such as vialed PBMCs and whole leukopaks (LeukoPACTM), are now available, according to OrganaBio, LLC. Significant amounts of PBMCs, including T cells, NK cells, B cells, and monocytes, are present in these products. These are essential raw materials for allogeneic cell therapy development and production, as well as immunotherapy research.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the top market players operating in the global market for leukapheresis includes:

Kaneka Corporation

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Medica SPA

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global leukapheresis market revenue is driven by the rising prevalence of increasing need for leukapheresis products in stem cell transplantation, the growing use of leukapheresis in treating autoimmune diseases, and the rising demand for leukapheresis products in research and clinical applications. Additionally, developing new leukapheresis technologies, such as automated leukapheresis systems and leukapheresis disposables, is likely to contribute potential growth of global market revenue.

However, due to the complexity of leukapheresis procedures, the potential risk of adverse events, the limited availability of donor cells for leukapheresis, and the potential competition from alternative therapies such as pharmacological treatments, the market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product Type

Based on product type, the global leukapheresis market is segmented into leukapheresis devices and leukapheresis disposables. Due to due to more frequent throwaway purchases than device purchases, the leukapheresis disposables segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By Application

Based on the application, the global leukapheresis market is segmented into research and therapeutic applications. The research application segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to the rising R&D efforts for the creation of cancer immunotherapies that are effective, together with the use of leukapheresis products in their creation.

Segmentation By End User

Based on end-user, the global leukapheresis market is segmented into hospitals & transfusion centers, component providers & blood centers, academic & research institutes, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Due to the increasing need for blood-related products to treat various clinical illnesses, such as cancer, and expanding public awareness of blood donation through blood donation centers, component providers & blood centers segment with the largest revenue share dominates the global market.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global leukapheresis market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to Leukemia's increasing prevalence, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, expanding R&D efforts, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global market.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for leukapheresis in-depth. We studied the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment sectors, regional growth analytics, revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8784

