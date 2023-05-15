With 4.80% CAGR, Adhesives & Sealants Market Size Hit USD 69.024 Billion in 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Adhesives & Sealants Market By Adhesive Formulating Technology Sealant (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt, And Reactive), By Sealant Resin Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Polysulfide, And Butyl), By Application (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Adhesives & Sealants Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 52.10 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 69.024 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.80% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What are Adhesives & Sealants? How big is the Adhesives & Sealants Industry?

Report Overview:

A sealant is a semisolid compound used to prevent liquid leakage, whereas an adhesive is a synthetic mix that connects two surfaces to form a single unit. Adhesives and sealants are made from comparable synthetic components & developments and are used in similar applications. Although they are a distinct industry, their presence is evident across end applications. Administrative bodies each have unique characteristics and testing procedures. Adhesives have high shear and stiffness, making them ideal for holding and related applications. Sealants, however, plug gaps and prevent the general growth of substrates.

They are often weaker than adhesives but have greater versatility. The sealant's principal function is to ensure that no extraneous particles get between the two surfaces held together by adhesives. Adhesives are widely used in producing items such as camera lenses, PCBs, connectors, and many more. Hot melt adhesive is the most often used glue, which has superior rework ability and reliability. The most prevalent sealants are silicones and urethanes.

Global Adhesives & Sealants Market: Growth Factors

The global adhesives and sealants market is primarily driven by the increased usage of adhesives and sealants in electronic products, batteries, and machinery. Furthermore, as seen by their use in electric vehicles, adhesives and sealants are gaining popularity across the world. Adhesives and sealants are employed throughout an airplane's interior, exterior, and engine compartments. Aviation adhesives include acrylics, epoxies, and cyanoacrylates.

Due to their advantages over other adhesives, they are used in airplane interiors, exteriors, and engine compartments. Adhesives transport heavier weight stacks and help to ensure that anxiety is distributed evenly across joints.

Report Scope

Adhesives & Sealants Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global adhesives and sealants market is segregated based on adhesive formulating technology sealant resin type, application, and region.

Based on adhesive formulating technology, the market is segmented into water-based, solvent-based, hot-melt, and reactive. The reactive & others category dominated the global adhesives & sealants market. Reactive technology-based goods provide various benefits and drive the segment's growth. These benefits include faster manufacturing speeds due to the reduced setting time, increased heat resistance, and good adhesive qualities to various substrates. The hot-melt category is expected to increase rapidly. Polyester hot melt adhesives have gained popularity in textiles and fabrics during the previous decade. Over the last few years, the product has seen increased application in the cotton, wool, and textiles sub-sector.

Based on sealant resin type, the market is segmented into silicone, polyurethane, plastisol, emulsion, polysulfide, and butyl. During the forecast period, polyurethane is expected to expand quickly in the sealants market. Polyurethane sealants are a popular technology for both new building and restoration projects. These sealants come in single-component and multi-component compositions. These sealants outperform silicone sealants in tenability, adhesion, and abrasion resistance. They are frequently used in automobile, parking deck & sidewalk sealing, construction, and marine industries.

Based on application, the market is segmented into automotive & transportation, consumer, building & construction, and others. The building & construction segment dominates the adhesives & sealants industry. Sealants also serve as adhesives in a variety of applications. Sealants, for example, bind the glass to the building framework in structural glazing on glass-walled buildings. Sealants, unlike adhesives, do not have strong tensile strength but have improved durability and reliability when subjected to high humidity, chemical assault, or electrical stress.

The global Adhesives & Sealants market is segmented as follows:

By Adhesives Formulating Technology

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Hot Melt

Reactive

By Sealants Resin Type

Silicone

Polyurethane

Plastisol

Emulsion

Polysulfide

Butyl

By Application

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

Building & Construction

Others

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Adhesives & Sealants market include -

Arkema S.A

The 3M Company

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Scott Bader Co

H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

Lord Corporation

Sika AG

Uniseal Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

Rising demand for adhesives in the medical business, increased demand for adhesives & sealants in the building & construction industry, and expansion in the appliances industry are the primary market drivers.

By adhesives formulating technology, the reactive category dominated the market in 2021.

By sealant resin type, the polyurethane category dominated the market in 2021.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global adhesives & sealants market in 2021.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Adhesives & Sealants industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Adhesives & Sealants Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Adhesives & Sealants Industry?

What segments does the Adhesives & Sealants Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Adhesives & Sealants Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Due to expanding domestic demand, rising income levels, and easy access to resources, Asia Pacific has emerged as one of the top manufacturers and consumers of adhesives and sealants. This region's automotive and transportation industries are significant users of adhesives and sealants. The Asia Pacific region's economic growth, particularly in emerging markets such as India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, is driving an increase in the number of infrastructure projects, which is expected to drive demand for adhesives and sealants in building and construction applications.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

November 2020: To fulfill the ever-increasing industrial need for natural-based hygiene solutions, H.B. Fuller has created Full-Care 5885. This glue delivers exceptional performance by combining high-performance 100% cotton bonding with a low usage cost.

