MEDIA ADVISORY – Element Fleet Management to Host Webinar on Data-Driven Electrification Strategies for Fleets

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element”), the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, will host an expert-led webinar in collaboration with Motorq, National Grid and Cox Automotive entitled “Leading the charge: fleet electrification strategies.” The online event will take place on Wednesday, May 17 (2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET) and will explore how businesses can turn connected data into actionable insights for short- and long-term electrification decision making. The panel discussion will feature industry leaders:



Jason Kazmar, Director of EV Strategy and Sustainability, Element Fleet Management

Arun Rajagopalan, Co-Founder and CEO, Motorq

Jake Navarro, Director of Clean Transportation Products, National Grid

Stephanie Valdez Streaty, Director of Strategic Planning, Cox Automotive

Key ICE-to-EV topics that will be discussed include:

How to turn diverse data connectivity into actionable insights that maximize ROI of EV adoption now and in the future

Utilizing available data to reduce and optimize costs (i.e., charging solutions, vehicle selection and driving behavior)

Transportation meets the electric utility industry: How connected data will help to optimize infrastructure and operational costs

Vehicle lifecycle: Tangible strategies and considerations to prolong the overall health of EVs and their value over time

Webinar details: What: “Leading the charge: fleet electrification strategies” When: Wednesday, May 17 (2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET) Who: Businesses, media and interested parties are invited to attend the webinar

