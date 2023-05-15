New York, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Payment as a Service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032461/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Payment as a Service Market to Reach $40.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Payment as a Service estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 15.5% over the period 2022-2030. Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.8% CAGR and reach US$30.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 22.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR
The Payment as a Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.2% and 12.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)
- Agilysys Inc.
- Alpha Fintech
- Aurus
- First American Payments Systems
- First Data (Fiserv Inc.)
- FIS
- Ingenico
- PaySafe
- Pineapple Payments
- TSYS (Global Payments Inc.)
- Verifone
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032461/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Payment as a Service - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Payment as a Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Platform by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Platform by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Travel & Hospitality by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Travel & Hospitality by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Payment as a Service Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Payment as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Payment as a Service by Component - Platform and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Payment as a Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other
Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Payment as a Service by Component - Platform and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Payment as a Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other
Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Payment as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Payment as a Service by Component - Platform and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Payment as a Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other
Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Payment as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Payment as a Service by Component - Platform and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: China 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Payment as a Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other
Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Payment as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Payment as a Service by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 35: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Payment as a Service by Component - Platform and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Payment as a Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other
Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Payment as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Payment as a Service by Component - Platform and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: France 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Payment as a Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other
Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Payment as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Payment as a Service by Component - Platform and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Payment as a Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other
Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Payment as a Service by Component - Platform and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Payment as a Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other
Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Payment as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Payment
as a Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: UK 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Payment
as a Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other
Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Payment as a Service by Component - Platform and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a
Service by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Platform and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Payment as a Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce,
BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a
Service by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Payment as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Payment as a Service by Component - Platform and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a
Service by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Platform and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Payment as a Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce,
BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a
Service by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Payment as a Service by Component - Platform and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a
Service by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Platform and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Payment as a Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce,
BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Payment as a
Service by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032461/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Payment as a Service Market to Reach $40.6 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Payment as a Service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032461/?utm_source=GNW