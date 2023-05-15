betFIRST welcomes renowned provider SYNOT Games

English Dutch French

BRUSSELS, Belgium, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- betFIRST – one of Belgium’s favourite online casinos – has recently added SYNOT Games to their extensive library of providers.

betFIRST Casino has a strong reputation among Belgian players for producing an immersive gaming platform that is both diverse and accessible to players everywhere. Available in four languages, betFIRST has a broad audience of customers to whom they are dedicated to offering a standout online casino experience.

betFIRST hosts some of the best iGaming providers in the business, and SYNOT Games is the latest addition to their platform, bringing with them their selection of casino games that will undoubtedly capture betFIRST players’ attention. Highlights from the SYNOT Games portfolio include Book of Secrets Dice , 81 Dice Awards and Respin Joker ; all three are now available exclusively with a progressive jackpot to play on betFIRST Casino.

betFIRST Head of Marketing Services Daphne Bal said: “We’re delighted to have SYNOT Games on board so we can offer the best of their catalogue to our loyal players here at betFIRST. We pride ourselves on working with the most reputable game providers in the industry, and we’re proud that their stellar games are now featured on our platform for our customers to enjoy.”

